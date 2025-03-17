Bezeq International, Enigmatos join forces to secure commercial vehicle fleets

Bezeq International has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Enigmatos to enhance cybersecurity protections for commercial vehicle fleets.

The collaboration will integrate Enigmatos’ advanced monitoring technology into Bezeq International’s Security Operations Center (SOC), providing fleet operators with comprehensive defenses against cyber threats.

Enigmatos, an Israeli company specializing in automotive cybersecurity, has developed a cyber solution that can be installed post-manufacturing to address security vulnerabilities in fleet operations.

A key challenge in vehicle cybersecurity is detecting cyber intrusions within the Controller Area Network (CAN), the internal communication network of vehicles. Enigmatos has already deployed its cybersecurity solutions for Mav-Volan, a public transportation company in Hungary, demonstrating its ability to secure large-scale fleets.

Under the agreement, Bezeq International will integrate Enigmatos' cyber solutions into its SOC framework, enabling fleet operators to detect and prevent cyberattacks in real-time.

The system will also protect sensitive data and ensure the operational continuity of fleets. If an attack is detected, Bezeq International’s SOC team will analyze the incident and implement immediate countermeasures to block threats and minimize damage.

Sharon Ezra, vice president of business solutions at Bezeq International, said the partnership offers fleet operators “a comprehensive and unique defense, utilizing cutting-edge technology and proven cybersecurity expertise.”

The rise of cyber threats in fleet operations

“In today’s era, a vehicle is essentially a computer on wheels, requiring dedicated computerized systems for fleet operations,” said Netta Lampert, CEO of Enigmatos. “This field has become a prime target for cyberattacks, with commercial vehicle fleets particularly vulnerable to sophisticated and evolving threats.”

Bezeq International, a subsidiary of Bezeq, The Israeli Telecommunications Corporation Ltd., is a leading IT and communications provider in Israel. The company operates a network of data centers and an international cybersecurity framework, collaborating with major technology firms such as Microsoft, AWS, Cisco, and Check Point.

Oded Turgeman, head of cybersecurity services at Bezeq International, emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation in cybersecurity. “We believe that the combination of Enigmatos’ cutting-edge cyber technology with Bezeq International’s expertise and extensive experience in this field will create significant and unique value for our shared customers.”