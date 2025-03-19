Anti-war protest in central Jerusalem dispersed by police

Israel Police dispersed a group of protesters demonstrating in Jerusalem against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to resume the war in Gaza on Tuesday night.

The protesters clashed with security forces and plan to continue demonstrations nationwide, showing their rejection of the new "Strength and Sword" operation in Gaza.

Israel Police told The Jerusalem Post that while the initial protests had been permitted, participants attempted to start a march, which had not been coordinated in advance, causing police to physically confront them.

“After participants were told that this was an illegal demonstration due to their actions, and an order to disperse was given, the police acted within their authority to push the rioters off the road and onto the sidewalk,” the police added.

Members of Standing Together and other organizations got together to express their opposition to the Israeli government's decision to strike Gaza on Monday night in an effort to pressure Hamas and release the hostages that are still in Gaza.

המשטרה מפזרת בכוח רב הפגנה קטנה נגד המשך המלחמה במרכז ירושלים. צילום: @FreeJerusalem1 pic.twitter.com/R2kanYeNl7 — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) March 18, 2025

Some of the demonstrators carried various signs showing discomfort, called the current situation in Gaza a "genocide," threw themselves to the floor, and tied themselves to trees.

According to witnesses, the police applied violence against both male and female protesters.

The demonstrators call this a war "of choice" and claim its goal is to preserve Netanyahu's power: "We refuse to participate in a war that will sentence the hostages in Gaza to death."

The government 'lacks legitimacy'

The protesters added that the country’s far-right sector is "addicted to violence" and that they refuse to send their children "to be killed in Gaza."

A statement published by Standing Together declared that the current Israeli government does not have a majority or any legitimacy.

In addition, they consider that the government coalition is a "minority government" that doesn't represent Israeli society and that citizens want to see it replaced "through elections."

"There was a ceasefire agreement that released the hostages and stopped the war. The government chose to destroy it, and it is prepared to destroy our future," the demonstrators claimed, emphasizing that they refuse to fight in Gaza "for Netanyahu."