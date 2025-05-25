Yair Golan walks back controversial remark: 'Israel doesn't kill babies for fun' in Gaza war

The Democrats party leader, Yair Golan, gave his first interview on Saturday evening with Channel 12 following a wave of criticism over his recent controversial statements.

In the interview, Golan sought to clarify his intent, stating, "Of course Israel doesn't kill babies for a hobby. Israel has not committed war crimes in Gaza. My comments were directed at the political leadership. The goal of the war is political. Hamas has been militarily defeated - we must bring the war to an end and secure the release of all the hostages in one decisive move."

Speaking on Channel 12’s Meet the Press, Golan emphasized the disparity in public accountability, saying, “I don’t recall [Bezalel] Smotrich or [Itamar] Ben-Gvir ever being asked to apologize for their words. It’s unacceptable that we’re renewing combat in Gaza while people with such a worldview are shaping political objectives. As a professional, war should be waged against those who pose a threat to Israel. If Israel wants to survive, it cannot preach the murder of civilians.”

Responding to Katz not wanting Golan in the reserves

When asked about Defense Minister Israel Katz's directive to not call Golan up for reserve duty, he responded, saying, "Good thing I didn't ask for Katz's permission to put on my uniform on October 7.

"That day, we did what had to be done, where the Israeli government completely failed. The defense minister does not have the authority to deny me access to bases. When I need to enter bases, I'll present my qualifications as a general - I assume they'll let me in. 38 years of service won't be discarded because of cheap populism by someone trying to exploit the situation." Democrats chairman MK Yair Golan speaks on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Criticizing Netanyahu

Golan also delivered sharp criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to appoint Maj.-Gen. David Zini as head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), in defiance of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's guidance.

"Netanyahu is disregarding the attorney general's recommendation and carrying out a full-blown governmental coup. This is Netanyahu trying to shut down the 'Submarine Affair' by means of a specific appointment," he claimed.

"Zini is unfit to head the Shin Bet," Golan continued. "He was under my command, he's a decorated officer, but not suitable for this position. Netanyahu cannot appoint the head of Shin Bet while an investigation is ongoing against him. If Netanyahu insists on going against the attorney general and the High Court, the country must shut down."

Addressing his recent drop in opinion polls, Golan said, “I could have been the IDF chief of staff and paid a personal price. Israel is spiraling into fascist-style extreme nationalism. Ministers who slander the state and whose statements become weapons in the hands of our enemies – it’s shameful and disgraceful. If someone who upholds Israel’s founding values is called a radical leftist, I call on my colleagues in the opposition to go on the offensive – you don’t win by playing defense.”

Golan also revisited a past statement made early in the war, when he suggested starving Gaza residents. “What was right then is not right today,” he explained. “I believed at the start of the war it was necessary to apply far more massive pressure on Hamas.”

He expressed regret over an incident in Kiryat Shmona in which he lashed out at a civilian. “I’m not proud of it. I’m human too – I feel insulted and disappointed. The internal hatred must disappear from our discourse. Netanyahu established a well-oiled poison machine – they take every statement and twist it out of context.”

Golan concluded with a message to the Religious Zionist community: “Even the Religious Zionist public needs to do some soul-searching. Religious Zionism will likely play a dramatic role in determining Israel’s future. The moment I find partners among the hundreds and thousands from that community, they’ll be my partners.”