The new Slovenian Prime Minister, Janez Jansa, plans to repair ties between Ljubljana and Jerusalem and relocate the Slovenian embassy from Tel Aviv to the capital of Israel.

Jansa revealed this in an exclusive interview with Israel Hayom over the weekend.

He also promised to reverse the previous government’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state, something Jansa said is in violation of Slovenian law.

“We will uphold the law and freeze their illegal decision,” he told Israel Hayom. “We raised this as a condition for our participation in the coalition negotiations, and everyone agreed.”

'Terrorism, extremism, and growing political pressures'

Jansa has visited Israel on numerous occasions, including in the immediate aftermath of the October 7 massacre.

President of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), Janez Jansa, speaks at a press conference after being sworn in as Slovenia's prime minister in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 22, 2026. (credit: REUTERS/BORUT ZIVULOVIC)

He said Israel and Slovenia share “many of the same challenges,” including “terrorism, extremism, the erosion of national identity, and growing geopolitical pressures.”

“Instead of distancing themselves from one another, they must increase cooperation. Israel is not Europe’s problem; it is one of its most important allies.”

Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen congratulated Jansa on the “right and important decision to revoke Slovenia’s recognition of a Palestinian state and to move Slovenia’s embassy to Jerusalem, the eternal capital of Israel.”

“This is a step that reflects true friendship and standing on the right side of history,” he said.

A 'true friend of Israel'

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli called Jansa a “true friend of Israel.” He also noted that the relocation of the embassy to Jerusalem would make Slovenia the first country in the European Union to do so.

Soon after being reelected, Slovenia’s new government revoked a 2025 decision banning the export and transit of weapons and military equipment to Israel, as well as most arms imports from the Jewish state.