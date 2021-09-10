Bennett on IAEA report: 'Calls international response to Iran's actions'

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for international responses on Friday regarding Iran's possibility of acquiring nuclear weapons following the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) report, which was published earlier this week.

"Israel takes the situation reflected in the report very seriously, and will do everything in its power to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons," he said.

"Iran continues to lie to the world and promote a nuclear weapons development program while denying its international commitments," he continued.

Bennett called for a "swift international response" to Iran's attempts for a nuclear weapon and believes that a firm stance can bring about a change on the "Tehran regime," as he described.

"The IAEA report warns that the time to act is now, so one should not continue with a naive expectation that Iran would be willing to change its ways through negotiations that have shown to be pointless," the Prime Minister stated.

PM Bennett meets with President Biden in Washington (credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)

Bennett spoke with US President Joe Biden last month, where he said "there is no value in returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in light of advances in Iran’s nuclear program."

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.