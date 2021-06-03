Bennett or Lapid – who owns the Mossad, Shin Bet? - analysis

Or will they share control of the two?



If the rotation-unity setup between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz is any indication, it would be Bennett hands down until the switch in August 2023.

According to the Netanyahu-Gantz coalition deal, the Blue and White leader was supposed to have equal say in the running of the spy agencies and certainly in senior appointments.

But Netanyahu ignored these understandings, and without his acquiescence to sharing, Israeli law dictates that whoever is prime minister controls both agencies.

In fact, this is why both agencies are set as part of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) itself, and not separate like the IDF, which falls under the umbrella of the Defense Ministry.

When Netanyahu sent outgoing Mossad chief Yossi Cohen jumping across the region to help set the stage for the Abraham Accords, neither Gantz nor even Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi had a clue.

It seems that Gantz and Ashkenazi may have known something about any Mossad involvement in explosions at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility in July 2020 and April 2021 and the assassination of Iranian nuclear chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in November 2020.

But that could be because the Mossad may have needed IDF cooperation, which comes under Gantz’s purview, for such kinetic/attack operations.

When it came to extending Cohen’s term for six months or appointing David Barnea to replace Cohen as chief of the Mossad, Netanyahu did not consult Gantz.

It seems that Gantz may have succeeded at blocking Netanyahu from appointing his choice for next chief of the Shin Bet, Netanyahu’s National Security Council chief Meir Ben Shabbat.

But Ben Shabbat’s appointment might have been prevented more by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit’s ruling that new appointments can be made by a transitional government.

The Shin Bet has already signaled special treatment for Bennett beyond what Lapid is getting in terms of extra security as the country’s prime minister-designate.

But all of this must be misleading.

Back when the Netanyahu-Gantz government was just developing, sources close to outgoing Mossad boss Cohen said that they would be ready to work with and report to Gantz as well as Netanyahu if the two functioned as a duo.

So the more important question is whether Bennett will share with Lapid what Netanyahu refused to share with Gantz.

There are two strong reasons to think Bennett will share power with Lapid in a much broader way.

First, there is a history of trust between the two men.

This is actually the second time they bonded together to wield political power.

In 2013, they formed a unit to insist on a number of major policy changes with Netanyahu before agreeing to join his government.

Netanyahu tried to split the two at the time and failed.

Their process in joining forces this time has been much messier and drawn out.

Yet, this has much less to do with their personal chemistry and trust, which is good, and more to do with their ideological differences – which have been a hard problem to overcome.

If trust is high, and their ideological differences may come into play less in dealing with hard security issues, they may work together far more on Mossad and Shin Bet issues.

Just as important though is the second reason.

One reason Netanyahu ignored Gantz was because he had a bloc of around 75% of the government on his side and Gantz’s bloc was around a mere 25%.

Netanyahu felt he did not need to treat Gantz as a political equal regardless of signed understandings.

The opposite is true between Bennett and Lapid.

Lapid is letting Bennett go first in the rotation to help get him to overlook the future harm to Bennett’s political career on the political Right.

But it is Lapid’s call, because this time he has around 75% of the bloc and Bennett has about 25%, despite being premier first.

So Bennett cannot really ignore Lapid the way Netanyahu could Gantz.

Of course, there could be some area of dealing with the Palestinians where Bennett may order an operation which Lapid might not hate, but might not have done himself.

However, it is doubtful Bennett will try to undertake any major action using Israel’s intelligence agencies without Lapid’s support.

Finally, while there are tons of reasons that Lapid may never get his chance in the rotation, however, on the odd chance that he does, Bennett may want to treat Lapid as well as he hopes to be treated when he is just the alternate.