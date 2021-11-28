The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett shouts at Israeli minister for bashing Shin Bet head

The Jewish Agency chairmanship selection committee is set to meet on Tuesday afternoon.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 19:18
ELI AVIDAR SPEAKING in the Knesset as Strategic Planning Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office. (photo credit: KNESSET)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Strategic Planning Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Eli Avidar engaged in a shouting match at Sunday's cabinet meeting over the government's decision to enable the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) to track people exposed to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Avidar pointed out that the new head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, was deputy head when opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu was prime minister and opposed such surveillance in that government. Now that he is the head, he suddenly is enamored with this tool, Avidar said.
"Who are you to say that?" Bennett shouted at Avidar. "You cannot smear the head of the Shin Bet."
Avidar responded that he will say what he wants to say and later in the meeting said the decision projected hysteria. Avidar was joined in voting against the decision by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope), Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope), Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) and Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej (Meretz).
"We promised change, so how can we look our voters in the eye when we grossly violate promise after promise to maintain our democracy?" Avidar said in a statement after the meeting ended. "This crosses a red line, because it symbolizes everything that was wrong in Netayahu's government."
ELI AVIDAR ADDRESSES a rally against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem earlier this year. (credit: Courtesy) ELI AVIDAR ADDRESSES a rally against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem earlier this year. (credit: Courtesy)
Even before Bennett started pushing for Shin Bet surveillance, Avidar attacked him at a cultural event in Tzur Hadassah on Saturday. 
Avidar said Bennett was not meeting his potential and that the state of democracy was not better than it was under Netanyahu. He also threatened to punish Bennett if he does not permit the passage of a bill that would prevent a candidate under indictment from forming a government.
Political sources said Avidar was angry that Bennett was not advancing the plans he drew up at his Strategic Planning Ministry. Avidar is also upset that he is not being promoted, which could happen if a current minister becomes head of the Jewish Agency.
The Jewish Agency chairmanship selection committee is set to meet on Tuesday afternoon. Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid is set to announce the government's candidate for the plum post by then, after twice delaying his decision.
Whoever Lapid picks will join the eight current candidates. The final decision will be made by the agency's board of governors in February.
"Some members of the committee are losing patience," a source involved in the process said. "They want to move forward. If Lapid has a candidate, they will consider him as part of the process, but they won't stop it."


Tags Naftali Bennett Shin Bet Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Mutation Omicron
