Bennett warns coalition MKs of fake news at pep rally

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called upon the ministers and MKs in his governing coalition on Friday to "rise above the fray" and ignore attempts to divide them ahead of the passage of the state budget

Bennett spoke at a special pep rally for MKs and their spouses at Modi'in's Ha'ahuza wedding hall.

"There is no maneuver that they won't try against us," Bennett warned. "There is no fake news item that won't be told. There is no political spin that won't be broadcast. It is all part of the game, and it is OK."

Bennett revealed that German Chancellor Angel Merkel gave him advice about how to avoid political infighting by not believing reports about what people say about other people and by resolving disputes internally.

Senior government officials at a coalition pep rally, October 29, 2021. (credit: Courtesy)

He then chided his two friends and political allies who have been in the headlines, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

"You can go in a room and fight a little bit, make up and then move on," Bennett told them. "You don't need a crowd, Ayelet and Yair."

Earlier, Lapid wrote a message on Facebook about the need for the coalition to focus on its goals and "ignore background noises." He said the government would pass a budget after years of neglect and work for the people of Israel.

Right-wing protesters and socioeconomic activists demonstrated outside the hall in Modi'in.