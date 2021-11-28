The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett's Yamina Party should stay right-wing - poll

Israeli politicians spin dreidels and politics this Hanukkah and hold numerous events throughout the holiday.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 16:16
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting, November 7, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting, November 7, 2021.
Yamina's American pollster, George Birnbaum, presented Prime Minister Naftali Bennett an 80-page in-depth analysis on the party's potential voter base two weeks ago, sources in the party revealed. 
Among the conclusions were that Yamina's base is still right-wing, and the party should therefore not turn to the Center.   
Bennett has devoted very little time to internal politics since becoming prime minister. He is being pressured to return to political activity now that passing the state budget has made it harder to topple his government.   
Yamina and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party will hold political events during Hanukkah, in an effort to build support and prove their staying power, amid their poor numbers in the polls.
During Hanukkah, events will be held with Yamina leaders and activists in Jerusalem and Ashdod. The Ashdod event is aimed at Russian speakers. 
A HANUKKAH MENORAH on display at the Western Wall. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) A HANUKKAH MENORAH on display at the Western Wall. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Next Sunday, New Hope will host a convention in Modi'in in which Sa'ar and other top party figures will speak and all party members are invited. 
The Likud will be holding candle lighting events with MKs all over the country during the holiday, culminating with an event led by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the Western Wall on Thursday. There will be Likud Hanukkah events in Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Kiryat Malachi, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Rishon Lezion, Acre, Givat Shmuel, Netanya, Petah Tikva and Kfar Saba.   
Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich will be lighting in Jerusalem's Old City, downtown and in Gush Etzion on Monday.
Labor Party ministers and MKs will also be hosting Hanukkah events, including Gilad Kariv on Monday at Tel Aviv's Beit Daniel Reform Synagogue and Nachman Shai in Jerusalem on Wednesday. MK Naama Lazimi will be hosting an event with beer for young Labor activists in Jerusalem on Tuesday night.
Even before the holiday started, politicians drafted Hanukkah terminology to attack their political opponents.  
Likud MK Miri Regev called Yamina ministers Ayelet Shaked and Matan Kahana "Hellenizers in the army of Antiochus." 
Yamina MK Amichai Chikli called left-wing protesters in Hebron Hellenists. 
Shas MK Moshe Abutbul said the current government made him "miss the days of Antiochus."


Tags Naftali Bennett Hanukkah jewish holidays israeli politics Yamina
