The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Bill allowing court removal of social media incitement passes prelim hearing

The legislation would allow removal of posts inciting violence, but also content ‘endangering mental health’ which opposition parties say is too broad.

By JEREMY SHARON
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 15:51

Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2021 15:57
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen at the Knesset, on July 12, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen at the Knesset, on July 12, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A bill that would allow the courts to order social media posts taken down which contain incitement to violence or could cause injury to mental health was approved in its preliminary reading in the Knesset on Wednesday but faced strident criticism from opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu
The goal of the bill, advanced by New Hope MK Meir Yitzhak Halevy, is to reduce the inflammatory effect of incendiary rhetoric on social media, including calls to violence or sexual abuse or posts which endanger state security.
But the legislation would also allow courts to remove content if it believed that social media posts could endanger a person's mental well-being, a clause which the Likud and Netanyahu denounced as dangerous and antidemocratic. 
According to the proposed law, any individual could file a complaint to a state prosecutor about problematic posts. If the prosecutor obtains approval from the Attorney General’s Office then the complaint can be forwarded to a district court within 24 hours for its ruling.  
Netanyahu and other Likud MKs have objected to the bill saying it would be used for political purposes to silence right-wing Israelis on social media. 
Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset in June. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset in June. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
“This is absurd and dangerous,” declared Netanyahu during the Knesset session in which the bill was passed. 
“You talk about democracy, this is a red danger,” he shouted, thumping the desk in front of him. 
Halevy said in defense of his bill that “I believe violence on social media is the most serious societal deficiency in our society in recent years,” and that he would continue to advance the legislation to protect people from this phenomenon. 
“This law will provide an effective and immediate remedy for citizens to remove offensive content and even extortionate content through the submission of a [court] order before it becomes viral, something which will save the lives of many people,” said the MK.


Tags Knesset social media legislation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must do its part to fight the global environmental crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by