A bill that would allow the courts to order social media posts taken down which contain incitement to violence or could cause injury to mental health was approved in its preliminary reading in the Knesset on Wednesday but faced strident criticism from opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu

The goal of the bill, advanced by New Hope MK Meir Yitzhak Halevy , is to reduce the inflammatory effect of incendiary rhetoric on social media, including calls to violence or sexual abuse or posts which endanger state security.

But the legislation would also allow courts to remove content if it believed that social media posts could endanger a person's mental well-being, a clause which the Likud and Netanyahu denounced as dangerous and antidemocratic.

According to the proposed law, any individual could file a complaint to a state prosecutor about problematic posts. If the prosecutor obtains approval from the Attorney General’s Office then the complaint can be forwarded to a district court within 24 hours for its ruling.

Netanyahu and other Likud MKs have objected to the bill saying it would be used for political purposes to silence right-wing Israelis on social media.

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset in June. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“This is absurd and dangerous,” declared Netanyahu during the Knesset session in which the bill was passed.

“You talk about democracy, this is a red danger,” he shouted, thumping the desk in front of him.



pic.twitter.com/FFl236D8FG נתניהו זעם במליאה: פוגעים בדמוקרטייה! סכנה איומה!, ודפק על השולחן, בדיון בהצעת חוק המגביל את הפעילות ברשתות החברתיות. צפו @netanyahu December 8, 2021

Halevy said in defense of his bill that “I believe violence on social media is the most serious societal deficiency in our society in recent years,” and that he would continue to advance the legislation to protect people from this phenomenon.

“This law will provide an effective and immediate remedy for citizens to remove offensive content and even extortionate content through the submission of a [court] order before it becomes viral, something which will save the lives of many people,” said the MK.