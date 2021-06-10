The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Coalitions deals to form new anti-Netanyahu government go down to wire

So far, the only agreement signed has been between Yesh Atid and Meretz.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 10, 2021 22:00
Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid meet with the party leaders who make up their new coalition on June 6, 2021. (photo credit: ELAD GUTTMAN)
Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid meet with the party leaders who make up their new coalition on June 6, 2021.
(photo credit: ELAD GUTTMAN)
Efforts to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced more challenges on Thursday, as the eight parties forming the new government struggled to seal their coalition agreements.
At press time, the only agreement signed was between Yesh Atid and Meretz. Seven more deals must be signed by Friday at 4 p.m. ahead of Sunday’s vote on the new government.
“This is a historic agreement with unprecedented clauses that advance Meretz’s agenda,” Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz said after the signing. “On Sunday, we will finally replace the government and get the country back on track for the good of all citizens.”
Differences still remained among other coalition partners about authority over West Bank construction, and whether Defense Minister Benny Gantz could appoint a deputy minister from his Blue and White party.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu reacted to international criticism of his charge that the new government being formed by Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid was “the biggest election fraud in the history of the state and I think in the history of democracies.”
His associates singled out a report on CNN comparing Netanyahu’s statements to those of his friend, former US President Donald Trump.
“When Prime Minister Netanyahu speaks about ‘election fraud,’ he isn’t referring to the vote-counting process in Israel in which he has complete confidence,” the Likud tweeted. “There is also no question about the peaceful transition of power. There always has been a peaceful transfer of power in Israel and there always will be.”
The Likud said that “contrary to the manner in which his statements have been distorted, Netanyahu is denouncing the fraudulent promises to voters made by Naftali Bennett, who is key to forming this government.”
Netanyahu’s party said that throughout the election, Bennett promised not to form a government with Lapid and the Left, and not to create a coalition with the Ra’am (United Arab List) Party.
“He even signed a written commitment to voters to that effect live on television making these pronouncements,” the Likud tweeted. “Right after the election, Bennett promptly violated each of these promises. He formed a coalition with the Left backed by the Ra’am party, and signed a rotation deal that will make Lapid the prime minister in two years. In doing so, Bennett hijacked votes from the Right and shifted them to the Left in direct contradiction of his pledges. If this isn’t fraud, we don’t know what is.”
The Likud said that Bennett’s actions were akin to American electors unilaterally switching their vote for president against the will of the electorate.
“Bennett acted out of blind ambition to become prime minister with a miniscule 5% of the Knesset,” the Likud said. “He wouldn’t have even one seat if his electorate knew in advance what he would do with their votes. The hodge-podge coalition that is emerging in Israel doesn’t reflect the will of the voters. All polls, including one published last night, consistently show most Israelis prefer Netanyahu as prime minister to any other candidate, and most Israelis also prefer a right-of-center government.”
Shas leader Arye Deri said that it was a mistake to initiate the March election. In an interview with Army Radio on Thursday morning, Deri said the outgoing government was “terrific and should have been retained.”


Tags Israel Likud Meretz yesh atid Politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Likud's statements a new low, show need for new gov't - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Until the Bennett-Lapid gov't is sworn in, nothing is final - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's incitement is an invitation to murder - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is a bogus Iran deal upstaging the Abraham Accords? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by