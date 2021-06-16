Diaspora Affairs minister urges equality for all denominations in Israel

Speaking at the ceremony for the formal handover from outgoing minister Omer Yankelevitch , Shai emphasized the importance of the Jewish Diaspora for Israel, and asserted that Israel has an obligation to assist the Diaspora, including with education and Jewish identity.

“As people who are committed to the value of equality, at all times and in all places - and this is the message that Labor is brining to the public domain of the State of Israel - [we need] equality between men and women… between the center [of the country] and the periphery, between Jews and Arabs, and in this case equality between all Jews wherever they are, equality for all the streams, and all communities,” said Shai in his address in reference to progressive Jewish denominations in Israel.

Shai mentioned controversies which arose during the tenure of the last stable government from 2015 to 2018 between Israel and the Diaspora, including the crisis over the Western Wall agreement and concerns over the revocation of legal rights for non-Orthodox converts which arose in 2017, which he said had distanced some Jewish communities from Israel.

The new minister said that his party colleague MK and Reform Rabbi Gilad Kariv who until recently was the director of the Reform Movement in Israel, would assist him with these efforts.

“A lot of people in Israel do not understand how important this bridge between Jews [in Israel and the Diaspora] is a strategic asset which any country would be happy with and is an important component of the national security of the State of Israel,” continued Shai.

The minister added that Israel had a responsibility to assist the Diaspora, and not just the other way round.

“The responsibility for the future of Diaspora Jews falls on on our shoulders, as well as theirs. The time has come to ask not what they are doing for us but what are we doing for them. The secret of Jewish existence is with solidarity, with mutual responsibility, with concern for each other,” he said.

“We must provide assistance with education, Jewish identity, and attachment to Israel,” he added.

Levels of Jewish identity and affinity with Israel are on the wane among American Jews, according to the recent Pew report on US Jewry, especially among Jewish youth.

Yankelevitch bade farewell to the ministry, and emphasized achievements it had made during her tenure.

“In addition to the initiatives we founded such as the Global Jewish Resource Hub and Israeli Jewish Peoplehood Center, I am most proud of the change in approach we brought to the Ministry,” said the outgoing minister.

“Rooted in our consultation process, we transformed the Ministry into an address for world Jewry and reframed our outlook around a more mutual dialogue. We made clear that world Jewry must have a voice within the State of Israel and that we in Israel must also take responsibility for our side of this critical relationship.”