The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Diaspora Affairs minister urges equality for all denominations in Israel

Incoming minister Nachman Shai says that Israel must provide assistance to the Diaspora and its help, saying that Israel can provide help on ‘education, Jewish identity, and attachment to Israel.’

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 16, 2021 18:25
Nachman Shai (photo credit: Courtesy)
Nachman Shai
(photo credit: Courtesy)
New Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai said on Wednesday at an official handover ceremony that the State of Israel needs to provide equality for all Jewish denominations in the country, and argued that controversies over such issues have distanced some Diaspora Jews from the Jewish state. 
Speaking at the ceremony for the formal handover from outgoing minister Omer Yankelevitch, Shai emphasized the importance of the Jewish Diaspora for Israel, and asserted that Israel has an obligation to assist the Diaspora, including with education and Jewish identity.  
“As people who are committed to the value of equality, at all times and in all places - and this is the message that Labor is brining to the public domain of the State of Israel - [we need] equality between men and women… between the center [of the country] and the periphery, between Jews and Arabs, and in this case equality between all Jews wherever they are, equality for all the streams, and all communities,” said Shai in his address in reference to progressive Jewish denominations in Israel. 
Shai mentioned controversies which arose during the tenure of the last stable government from 2015 to 2018 between Israel and the Diaspora, including the crisis over the Western Wall agreement and concerns over the revocation of legal rights for non-Orthodox converts which arose in 2017, which he said had distanced some Jewish communities from Israel.
The new minister said that his party colleague MK and Reform Rabbi Gilad Kariv who until recently was the director of the Reform Movement in Israel, would assist him with these efforts. 
“A lot of people in Israel do not understand how important this bridge between Jews [in Israel and the Diaspora] is a strategic asset which any country would be happy with and is an important component of the national security of the State of Israel,” continued Shai.
The minister added that Israel had a responsibility to assist the Diaspora, and not just the other way round.
“The responsibility for the future of Diaspora Jews falls on on our shoulders, as well as theirs. The time has come to ask not what they are doing for us but what are we doing for them. The secret of Jewish existence is with solidarity, with mutual responsibility, with concern for each other,” he said. 
“We must provide assistance with education, Jewish identity, and attachment to Israel,” he added. 
Levels of Jewish identity and affinity with Israel are on the wane among American Jews, according to the recent Pew report on US Jewry, especially among Jewish youth.  
Yankelevitch bade farewell to the ministry, and emphasized achievements it had made during her tenure. 
“In addition to the initiatives we founded such as the Global Jewish Resource Hub and Israeli Jewish Peoplehood Center, I am most proud of the change in approach we brought to the Ministry,” said the outgoing minister. 
“Rooted in our consultation process, we transformed the Ministry into an address for world Jewry and reframed our outlook around a more mutual dialogue. We made clear that world Jewry must have a voice within the State of Israel and that we in Israel must also take responsibility for our side of this critical relationship.”


Tags Judaism jewish israeli politics diaspora Nachman Shai
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Bennett family’s grace trumps its rivals’ gracelessness

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by