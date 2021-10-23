The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Edelstein mocks Netanyahu for saying current gov't may last until 2025

Speaking at a conference of local authorities, Netanyahu said: 'We will return quickly and fix things. [Our return] could take two weeks or three and a half years.'

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 23, 2021 21:27
YULI EDELSTEIN – his message was that there is no reason to think that if Netanyahu leads the party again, he will have any more success in forming a government than he did the last four times. (photo credit: Yonatan Zendel/Flash90)
YULI EDELSTEIN – his message was that there is no reason to think that if Netanyahu leads the party again, he will have any more success in forming a government than he did the last four times.
(photo credit: Yonatan Zendel/Flash90)
Likud leadership candidate Yuli Edelstein blasted incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend for suggesting that the current government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid could last longer than expected.
Speaking at a conference of local authorities, Netanyahu said: "We will return quickly and fix things. [Our return] could take two weeks or three and a half years."
Edelstein responded that the obstacle preventing the Likud from returning to power is Netanyahu himself.
"So even though the Right has 72 mandates, we are supposed to sit and wait in the opposition for three and a half years and let the Left destroy the Jewish state?" Edelstein asked. "We will not let this happen. We must break up this disastrous government already now!"
Netanyahu intends to push Likud MKs to find cracks in the coalition over the next two weeks that could prevent the state budget from passing, enable the government to fall and initiate elections.
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaking in the Knesset. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH) Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaking in the Knesset. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH)
Sources close to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked denied a report on KAN TV on Saturday night that the final hurdles toward passing the budget had been removed. According to the report, agreements had been reached between Shaked and Ra'am (United Arab List) about funding for municipalities in the Arab sector.
Voting will proceed Sunday on a five-year, NIS 53 billion plan for funding for the Arab sector in the cabinet. 
A controversial bill of Ra'am (United Arab List) MK Waleed Taha will be passed by the coalition in the Ministerial Committee on Legislation on Sunday and the Knesset in the days after, after Taha threatened to prevent the passage of the state budget and initiate elections.  
Taha, who chairs the Knesset Interior Committee, canceled all of its meetings for this week, which were set to legislate part of the economic arrangements bill that accompanies the state budget. He said he would not convene the committee, because the coalition is not advancing a bill that would enable Arab and Bedouin homes built illegally to be connected to electricity.
Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir accused Bennett of "surrendering to terror supporters." Ben-Gvir also blasted Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Ram Ben-Barak (Yesh Atid) for returning to work a Muslim aide who was accused of meeting with terror supporters. 
Likud MK Miri Regev raised an uproar when she called Ben-Barak, who is a former deputy head of the Mossad, "a hater of Israel" in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday. 
In an interview with Channel 13 on Saturday night, she said that despite criticism from inside her Likud faction, she stands by her criticism of Ben-Barak and would not apologize.
"He is no longer in the Mossad," she said. "He is now a politician, and I don't trust a man who employs someone who meets with terror supporters."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Yuli Edelstein Opposition
