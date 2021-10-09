The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Efforts underway to heal rifts in coalition

Channel 13 reported over the weekend that Lapid's Yesh Atid party would soon hold a leadership race.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 9, 2021 20:53
PARTY LEADERS of the incoming coalition government pose for a picture at the Knesset yesterday. (photo credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG/REUTERS)
PARTY LEADERS of the incoming coalition government pose for a picture at the Knesset yesterday.
(photo credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG/REUTERS)
Attempts were made over the weekend to fix internal conflicts inside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition ahead of key votes on the state budget. 
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to resolve a dispute about her visit last week to the United Arab Emirates. The Yediot Aharonot newspaper quoted a minister criticizing Shaked for saying in the UAE that she opposed the creation of a Palestinian State. 
The anonymous minister was quoted by columnist Sima Kadmon saying that making such a statement in Abu Dhabi was either sabotaging the peace agreement with the UAE or proved that she did not understand Israel's foreign relations.
In a post on Facebook, Shaked bashed the minister, who her associates said was Lapid. She wrote that her Emirati counterpart called her to tell her that her visit was a great success and said she received an impression that the Palestinians are not a big issue for the UAE's leaders. She vowed to continue to air her view against a Palestinian state no matter where she goes. 
Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar told Channel 12 on Saturday night that Shaked had the right to speak her mind. 
"All these internal disputes are a waste," Sa'ar said. "It is important to know when to have restraint."
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett and ministers in his coalition attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Isaac Herzog in the Knesset on Wednesday. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett and ministers in his coalition attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Isaac Herzog in the Knesset on Wednesday. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Efforts were also made over the weekend to heal a rift between Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, after Bennett did not tell Gantz in advance that he would reveal in his Knesset speech that there was a secret operation to obtain information on missing airman Ron Arad.  Bennett's associates blamed Gantz for press reports that the operation was a failure. 
"Despite rumors and deceitful briefings that I have gotten used to over the past two years, I have great satisfaction from my job as defense minister, a post with wide national responsibility for the fate of the country I fought for," Gantz wrote on Facebook. "I think the government is functioning well."
Channel 13 reported over the weekend that Lapid's Yesh Atid party would soon hold a leadership race. According to the report, Yesh Atid MKs were told last week that there would be a party convention in the next two months in which guidelines for the race would be set. No one is expected to challenge Lapid.
Sources in the party called the report premature. They said an initial meeting to start the process will be held on October 21st.


Tags Knesset israeli politics coalition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merkel should be acknowledged for her strong support of Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Biden administration ups pressure on Israel to crack down on China

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

Who lost the Yom Kippur War?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by