High Court hints at 45-day deadline to pick state attorney

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 27, 2021 17:48
The High Court of Justice strongly hinted on Thursday that it will give the government a 45-day deadline to appoint a permanent state attorney.
Amit Aisman has served as acting state attorney since January 13, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc have prevented him from being granted a full term, which some have attributed to them hoping they can get someone else more loyal to them into the post.
The Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel petitioned the High Court to compel the government to make a permanent appointment.
If the High Court goes through with the ultimatum that High Court President Esther Hayut explicitly suggested during Thursday’s hearing, it would be a middle ground of sorts.
On one hand, it would give the current government and any new government time to pick someone besides Aisman, should they choose – and Aisman’s temporary appointment is valid until July 11.
On the other hand, it would be essentially placing a loaded gun on the table signalling that the justices will not tolerate much more delay of a permanent appointee for a position whose last permanent office-holder, Shai Nitzan, stepped down in December 2019.
In fact, even Aisman’s acting appointment was delayed extensively since Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit felt he needed to hold onto the state attorney role until May 2020 when Amir Ohana was moved out of the role of justice minister.
During Ohana’s term as justice minister, Ohana placed or tried to place candidates in the role who he believed would remain loyal to him and who had some prior history of conflict with Mandelblit.
Aisman was the first nominee who was selected by the formal committee for making senior Justice Ministry appointments and by consent of Mandelblit and Justice Minister Benny Gantz.
Netanyahu is said to hope to have a pick more loyal to him who might help him with his legal situation, such as offering him a favorable plea deal if he is convicted in the public corruption trial.
The selection committee which picked Aisman was chaired by Mandelblit, while the other members included: Civil Service Commission head Daniel Hershkowitz; Acting Justice Ministry Director-General Sigal Yacobi; attorney Rachel Torah representing the Israel Bar Association; and Prof. Oren Gazal-Eyal, representing the academic community.
They praised Aisman’s serving as the Haifa district attorney and in multiple acting deputy state attorney roles as well as decades of experience.
Further, they emphasized his leadership capacity to make necessary changes within the prosecutorial apparatus, including increasing public confidence.
The committee referenced a disciplinary hearing that Eastman was involved in from 2018 relating to sexist comments he had made in 2014 and 2008. The comments led to an inquiry about whether he had committed sexual harassment.
However, the committee said that Eastman took responsibility for the past statements, which it referred to as being in the distant past, and that he said he had learned his lesson.
Disagreements between the Likud and Blue and White also held up the selection of a permanent police chief for an unprecedented amount of time, but a different High Court ruling eventually led the government to appoint Kobi Shabtai.
Political disagreements also held up Gantz’s appointment as permanent justice minister, and other ministers from Blue and White’s portfolios – another issue where the court had to intervene to achieve a resolution.
The court was expected to rule either late Thursday or no later than next week when the June 2 deadline for Yesh Atid’s Yair Lapid to form a government expires.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu high court of justice israeli politics state attorney
