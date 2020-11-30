Attorney Amit Eisman recommended as next state attorney

The state attorney search committee recommended on Monday the appointment of attorney Amit Eisman as Israel's 12th state attorney.The committee found that Eisman, former Haifa District prosecutor, stood out from other candidates and was well qualified for the position. Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn congratulated Eisman for his recommendation."Attorney Amit Eisman will be an excellent state attorney," Nissenkorn said. "Everyone indicates that Eisman is a brilliant, professional and just attorney. There's a reason that he was chosen unanimously by the searching committee, despite competing against excellent candidates," Nissenkorn added.