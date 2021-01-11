Huldai slams Lapid, Sa'ar; promises alternative to Netanyahu

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai slammed Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid on Monday at an online briefing for political reporters.Huldai's press conference began with a Channel 13 poll that found that 37% of Center-Left voters want the leader of the new Israelis Party in the national leadership. Lapid was the choice of 26% of the voters in the camp and Defense Minister Benny Gantz 6%. Asked if he could be Lapid’s number two in the election, Huldai responded that he is building a list to be an alternative leader. "Unfortunately, Lapid has had five chances and didn’t succeed," Huldai said. Huldai pointed out that former Yesh Atid-Telem MKs Moshe Ya'alon and Ofer Shelah left.He also blasted New Hope Party leader Gideon Sa'ar, calling him "extreme Right," even though he said of himself that there is no longer a Right and Left in Israel.Regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Huldai said "I will present an alternative to the schlemiel leadership of Bibi."
