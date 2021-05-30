Is it the end of a quarter century of Bibi bedlam? - analysis

On the morning of May 30, 1996, voters woke up in shock to find out that Benjamin Netanyahu had won the election after they went to sleep with incumbent Shimon Peres predicted to win in the only exit poll there was in those days on Channel 1.

The night before, the election broadcast on the channel depicted Labor leaders celebrating Peres's "victory" with great joy while Likud stalwarts like Reuven Rivlin and Tzipi Livni were bawling over losing a hard fought battle.

A quarter century later, Netanyahu is still prime minister. He is still shocking voters and defying expectations.

And those who were sure they had ended Netanyahu's nascent political career that night are still positive that the end is on the way.

But both sides are no less emotional about Netanyahu, who continues to evoke the most intense emotions in Israeli politics. Those who love him see him as irreplaceable, and those who despise him cannot wait to see him leave.

Plenty of politicians have changed sides since then. Peres and Netanyahu got along well in Peres's final years, while Rivlin, Livni and many of those who worked closely with him throughout his long political career detest him nowadays.

One of the strategists who helped him get elected, Arthur Finkelstein's protégé George Birnbaum, was the senior strategic adviser of Yamina leader Naftali Bennett in the March election and in his efforts since then to become prime minister in place of Netanyahu.

"It ushered in a new era for Israel. It also started me on a path that had me involved in every Israeli national election for the past 25 years. Bibi has been a stalwart for the safety and security of the Jewish people. I am also very proud of my work with Naftali Bennett and find it hard to believe it’s been 25 years since Bibi first became prime minister. As we look to the next 25 years I wish Naftali and all the other leaders that will follow him that they lead Israel and the Jewish people in peace and prosperity." "Being part of having elected Benjamin Netanyahu prime minister is one of the greatest and proudest achievements of my life," Birnbaum said Sunday."It ushered in a new era for Israel. It also started me on a path that had me involved in every Israeli national election for the past 25 years. Bibi has been a stalwart for the safety and security of the Jewish people. I am also very proud of my work with Naftali Bennett and find it hard to believe it’s been 25 years since Bibi first became prime minister. As we look to the next 25 years I wish Naftali and all the other leaders that will follow him that they lead Israel and the Jewish people in peace and prosperity."

The word that Birnbaum used to describe both Netanyahu's victory against all odds and Bennett being en route to the premiership with only six seats was "unbelievable."

Indeed, it would fittingly close a circle if Netanyahu reached the pinnacle and ended up leaving it in just as surprising fashion.

The sense of confusion that there was in Israeli politics the night of his first election has continued on since then and remains in what looks like Netanyahu's final days as prime minister.

With his back against the wall, Netanyahu has made speeches and released videos that have appeared desperate. He has fired in every direction and made offers that have appeared ridiculous, including a three-man rotation as prime minister after ruling out "rotations and mutations" during his campaign.

Netanyahu defeated Peres in that election a quarter century ago, and despite the pain losing the election caused Peres, he was determined to go out gracefully when he left office.

He can still decide to follow in Peres's footsteps in that regard, though it is looking unlikely.

Then again, for Netanyahu, shocking voters and defying expectations is part of his political legacy.

