Yamina postpones meeting after Netanyahu rotation offer to Sa'ar

Sa'ar is not expected to accept the Likud's offer * New Hope and Yesh Atid negotiating teams will meet in an attempt to form a unity government without Netanyahu, which is Sa'ar's preference.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 30, 2021 09:50
GIDEON SAAR in his Knesset office this week: Leadership is based on advancing your ideology, and the public respects that. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
GIDEON SAAR in his Knesset office this week: Leadership is based on advancing your ideology, and the public respects that.
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett postponed by four hours a faction meeting where he was set to announce his future on Sunday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar to go first in a rotation as prime minister.
Likud negotiator Yaakov Atraktzi made the offer in a conversation with Sa'ar on Saturday night, Army Radio reported. According to another report, the Likud offered a three-part rotation in which Sa'ar, Netanyahu and then Bennett would all serve as prime minister.
Bennett postponed his faction meeting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to deal with the developments, even though his faction was en route to Ra'anana for the meeting. Bennett's no. 2, MK Ayelet Shaked, canceled a speech she was set to deliver on Sunday night to the Bar Association's annual conference in Eilat.
Sa'ar is not expected to accept the Likud's offer. The negotiating teams of New Hope and Yesh Atid will meet on Sunday morning as part of the efforts to form a unity government, without Netanyahu, which is the preference of Sa'ar. 
Earlier Sunday, KAN reported that Bennett would tell his faction that he would give Netanyahu until Sunday evening to woo New Hope or seek defectors in order to draft a majority to build a coalition, and if not, he would enable a government of change to be finalized on Monday.
Bennett informed Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid of his decision to join him in a unity government on Friday. They agreed that Bennett would serve first as prime minister until September 2023, after which Lapid would take over until the term ends in November 2025. 
But sources in Yamina said there are still some disputes with Yesh Atid that remain unresolved.
Final coalition deals will be signed by Monday and submitted to the Knesset. The swearing-in ceremony could take place as early as Wednesday, but legally, once Lapid tells President Reuven Rivlin that he could form a government, he has a week to bring the government to a vote of confidence in the Knesset.
MKs and other candidates in Yamina who oppose building a coalition that would replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be asked to resign by Monday in order to be replaced by a candidate who would vote in favor of the government, because the support of at least six of the seven MKs in Yamina is necessary for a majority.
The only Yamina MK who has vowed to rebel is Amichai Chikli, who wrote on Twitter on Saturday night that "black flags hover over" the government Bennett and Lapid would form. The message referred to the Black Flag protest movement that has tried to bring Netanyahu down.


