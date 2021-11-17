Jewish Agency chairmanship deadline to pass with no new candidate

The deadline for the government to suggest a new candidate for chairman of the Jewish Agency was set to pass Wednesday night with no new developments.

Sources involved in the process said they did not feel they needed to hurry, because the agency's board of governors will not be meeting until February.

"We are taking the issue seriously but there is no doomsday clock in the office," a source in the government said of the deadline.

One possibility being discussed is suggesting Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai for the post and giving his portfolio to Yesh Atid or rebel Yisrael Beytenu Minister Eli Avidar if he gets the job.

DIASPORA AFFAIRS Minister Nachman Shai arrives at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem with newly sworn-in ministers in June (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

The agency chairmanship selection committee will convene as early as Thursday to consider extending the deadline for the government to field a candidate, in addition to the current eight candidates for the position.