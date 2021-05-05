The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Kariv condemns Orthodox monopoly over religious life in maiden speech

First Reform rabbi to serve as MK says rights of ‘millions of Israelis’ violated by monopoly of Chief Rabbinate, says he will speak for Diaspora Jews in Knesset.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 5, 2021 19:46
abbi Gilad Kariv, the director of the Reform movement in Israel attends preparations for the new Knesset on April 5. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
abbi Gilad Kariv, the director of the Reform movement in Israel attends preparations for the new Knesset on April 5.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
MK Gilad Kariv, the first Reform rabbi to serve as a member of Knesset, condemned what he described as a monopoly on Jewish life in Israel which he said discriminated against and violated the basic rights of millions of Israeli citizens.
Speaking from the podium in the Knesset plenum in his maiden speech, Kariv also lamented what he said was the deterioration in relations between the State of Israel and Jews in the Diaspora, and said he would speak the voice of Diaspora Jews while in the Knesset.
During his speech, Kariv lauded what he called “the Jewish pluralist renewal movement” saying that it had raised “several important ideological flags” such as “tolerance, equality and most importantly, the recognition that there is more than one way to be a Jew.”
But he asserted that heavy obstacles had been put in its way, particularly “the monopoly over Israeli Judaism that has been given to one particular stream and institution,” in reference to Orthodoxy and the Chief Rabbinate.
“This grim reality of a monopoly, coercion and discrimination in the name of religion, continuously violates the basic rights of millions of Israeli citizens: women, hundreds of thousands of immigrants and their children, members of the LGBTQ community, liberal citizens as well as Jewish renewal communities, Israeli citizens of other religious affiliations and many others,” said Kariv.
“This violation in turn severely undermines Israel’s commitment to democratic values, equality and freedom of religion and belief.”
Kariv, of the Labor Party, argued that the monopoly over religious life has deepened “feelings of alienation and anger, and cause a very broad part of the public to view the state religious establishments as a source of corruption and power struggles rather than inspiration and moral, social and unifying power.”
He also asserted that the Israeli government has “explicitly turned its back on millions of Diaspora Jews, because of their communal and religious identity, and often because of their political views,” in reference to non-Orthodox and liberally inclined Jews in North America.
“Mending Israel’s relationship with the liberal Jews of the world on the basis of mutual respect and recognition are worthy Israeli and Zionist goals,” continued the freshman MK, adding that the love of such Jews for Israel was “genuine” but that “they rightly feel all too often that this love is one-sided.”
Kariv said that Israel faces numerous challenges which he said proponents of “chauvinism and racism” sought to avoid, including equality and opportunity for all citizens, “protection of human rights… fostering a pluralist and patient society… and of course striving for a diplomatic agreement and peace – not only with those in the Persian Gulf but also, and mostly with, those with whom we share the Promised Land,” in reference to the Palestinians.


Tags Judaism Knesset diaspora jews chief rabbinate of israel Reform Movement
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jerusalem Day: A unified capital remains divided - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Meron tragedy is a reminder that the haredim are part of us - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by