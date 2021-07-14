Knesset speaker blocks MK with COVID-19 from voting

During the tenure of previous speaker Yariv Levin (Likud), MKs in quarantine were permitted to come vote in the Knesset press gallery. Levy, who met with Knesset officials and health care professionals before making his decision, set a precedent by requiring Beliak to stay home.

"The right to vote is a fundamental right for a public servant," Levy said. "During a time of corona, there is also an obligation for the Knesset to maintain the health of the public and its elected officials. When balancing these two important principles, unfortunately we cannot let an MK sick with corona vote and exercise that right."

Levy said he would work to find a solution to the problem for the future.

His decision put in jeopardy votes on bills supported by the coalition, including a Basic Law setting the rules for a rotation government and a bill that would legalize and decriminalize recreational cannabis

The coalition voted down several bills submitted by opposition MKs, including a bill initially supported by many coalition MKs that would remove the citizenship of a terrorist who receives a stipend from the Palestinian Authority. The bill fell by a vote of 63 to 49.

According to the Knesset spokesperson. Beliak was fully vaccinated.

Beliak was last in Knesset on July 12. Anyone who was vaccinated and was in close contact with Beliak is recommended to undergo a coronavirus test. Anyone who wasn't vaccinated and was in close contact with him is required to enter quarantine.

Additionally on Wednesday, Likud MK Fateen Mulla's office announced that he would be absent from the Knesset in the coming days after he underwent a planned surgery.