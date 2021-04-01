Israel Elections: Lapid meets with Joint List

"The three discussed a range of painful issues affecting the Arab community, especially the scourge of violence, and possible solutions," a Yesh Atid spokesman said. "They agreed to continue discussions to explore the options available to change both the current government and Netanyahu’s policies, and to bring about real change."

After the Balad Party, which is a member of the Joint List, announced on Wednesday that it would not be recommending any candidate for prime minister to Rivlin, chairman Abou Shehadeh explained in an interview with Ynet that "Balad has not found any of the candidates to be close to the party's platform, someone who believes in equality and in a country for all of its citizens."

Abu Shehadeh, the only representative from Balad out of the six seats that the Joint List won, added that "We decide not to recommend. Not Lapid, nor anyone else."

Ra'am (United Arab List) leader Mansour Abbas will deliver a key address on Thursday night in Nazareth. The speech will be in Hebrew and will reach out to Jewish Israelis.