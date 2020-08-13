The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu: Progress made toward avoiding elections

“Positive progress has been made with Blue and White, and I hope this advancement will bear fruit,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 13, 2020 21:31
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Home Front Command, August 4, 2020 (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Home Front Command, August 4, 2020
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Representatives of Likud and Blue and White met on Thursday afternoon in an effort to come to an understanding and resolve the coalition crisis.
In a joint statement, Likud and Blue and White said progress was made and further meetings will take place in the coming days.
“Positive progress has been made with Blue and White, and I hope this advancement will bear fruit,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a press conference in which he announced his peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates.
Higher Education Minister Ze’ev Elkin and Knesset speaker Yariv Levin represented Likud. Blue and White’s team was Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, Culture Minister Chili Tropper and the director-general of the Alternate Prime Minister’s Office, Hod Betzer.
“We are no longer on the way to elections,” Elkin said. “We are trying to avoid elections, and our side is making a serious and real effort.”
Nissenkorn said the agreement with the UAE proved that “successful maneuvers must be done with direct talks between the two sides.”
The Finance Committee will vote on Monday on a bill that would postpone the deadline for passing the state budget from August 24 to December 3. The bill is being advanced because Likud and Blue and White disagree on whether to pass one two-year budget or two one-year budgets. If no budget passes by the deadline, the Knesset would be dispersed automatically.
Besides the budget, the two sides are discussing changes to the coalition agreement, such as giving the prime minister more say in key appointments and extending the period in which elections would be initiated automatically if the Supreme Court rules that Netanyahu cannot serve as alternate prime minister following a rotation in the Prime Minister’s Office.
Responding to a report in Israel Hayom that Netanyahu cared more about being involved in appointing a police inspector-general than the budget, Likud minister Ofir Akunis said that Likud has much more support now than Blue and White, so the coalition agreement, which was signed when their support was equal, deserved to be changed.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israeli politics coalition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Democrats are sending mixed messages to Jerusalem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by