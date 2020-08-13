Netanyahu: Progress made toward avoiding elections

Representatives of Likud and Blue and White met on Thursday afternoon in an effort to come to an understanding and resolve the coalition crisis.In a joint statement, Likud and Blue and White said progress was made and further meetings will take place in the coming days.Benjamin Netanyahu said at a press conference in which he announced his peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates.Higher Education Minister Ze’ev Elkin and Knesset speaker Yariv Levin represented Likud. Blue and White’s team was Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, Culture Minister Chili Tropper and the director-general of the Alternate Prime Minister’s Office, Hod Betzer.“We are no longer on the way to elections,” Elkin said. “We are trying to avoid elections, and our side is making a serious and real effort.”Nissenkorn said the agreement with the UAE proved that “successful maneuvers must be done with direct talks between the two sides.”The Finance Committee will vote on Monday on a bill that would postpone the deadline for passing the state budget from August 24 to December 3. The bill is being advanced because Likud and Blue and White disagree on whether to pass one two-year budget or two one-year budgets. If no budget passes by the deadline, the Knesset would be dispersed automatically.Besides the budget, the two sides are discussing changes to the coalition agreement, such as giving the prime minister more say in key appointments and extending the period in which elections would be initiated automatically if the Supreme Court rules that Netanyahu cannot serve as alternate prime minister following a rotation in the Prime Minister’s Office.Responding to a report in Israel Hayom that Netanyahu cared more about being involved in appointing a police inspector-general than the budget, Likud minister Ofir Akunis said that Likud has much more support now than Blue and White, so the coalition agreement, which was signed when their support was equal, deserved to be changed.“Positive progress has been made with Blue and White, and I hope this advancement will bear fruit,” Prime Minister