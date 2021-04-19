Netanyahu to A-G: I will appoint justice minister by May

The position has been empty since the start of April when Benny Gantz's three-month term as acting justice minister expired.

Since then Netanyahu has prevented the appointment of a replacement.

Mandelblit appeared to take the side of the petitioner, the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel, criticizing the prime minister for delaying the appointment and causing major gaps in governance which require a justice minister.

However, Mandelblit said that given that Netanyahu was only asked for a two week delay, the High Court should likely grant the prime minister's request.

Implied in Mandelblit's legal brief to the High Court was that if Netanyahu further holds up the justice minister's appointment, that he would likely support the court ordering the appointment itself.

On one hand, Netanyahu has wanted to avoid Gantz appointing a minister allied with Blue and White.

At the same time, the prime minister has been able to argue that the government is in transition and could be on the verge of a new government - which would make waiting for the new government appear more logical.