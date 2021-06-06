Netanyahu warns Bennett gov't won't be able to withstand US pressure

Without mentioning US President Joe Biden by name, Netanyahu told the Likud faction that Israel was under significant pressure from Washington to accept bringing back the deal with the Islamic Republic. He warned against empowering Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, Labor head Merav Michaeli and Meretz chairman to make decisions about Iran.

"When this agreement comes, the security cabinet with Lapid, Michaeli and Horowitz will not approve any daring steps in enemy territory inside Iran. A government that is dependent on supporters of terror cannot take consistent and systematic steps against terrorist groups in Gaza, and it is doubtful that it will be able to fight decisions against IDF soldiers by the International Criminal Court in The Hague." "This is a government that will not be able to withstand the pressure from the United States to return to the nuclear agreement with Iran that will bring Iran atomic bombs that would threaten us," Netanyahu said.

By supporters of terror, Netanyahu referred to the Islamist Ra'am (United Arab List) of MK Mansour Abbas. Netanyahu denied reports that he, too, was working on building a coalition with Ra'am.

"We never agreed to form a government with [Abbas] or to give him the chairmanship of the Knesset Interior Committee," he said.

Netanyahu said another reason he called what is being formed "a dangerous left-wing government" is that it would not be able to handle American demands to stop construction in Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem. He sent a message to MKs in Yamina and New Hope who could still be wavering.

"Whoever is right-wing does not vote for a left-wing government, and those who are in favor of a left-wing government are not right wing," he said. "There is still time to vote against this government that would endanger the State of Israel. The hour is late but not too late. Do the right thing and vote against the left-wing government."

Finance Minister Israel Katz said Netanyahu would remain the Likud's leader and prime ministerial candidate, even if the party would go to the opposition. Appearing to accept the likelihood that such a government would be formed in the days ahead, Netanyahu said: "We in Likud will firmly oppose formatting this dangerous government of trickery and surrender, and if God forbid it is formed, we will bring it down very quickly."Finance Minister Israel Katz said Netanyahu would remain the Likud's leader and prime ministerial candidate, even if the party would go to the opposition.

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin told the faction that Yamina and New Hope MKs will have to make the most important decision of their lives in the days ahead.

Levin called the new coalition being formed "radical Left" and based solely on hate. He said he would only decide when to bring the new government to a vote after its coalition agreements have been submitted.

The choices for Levin are between bringing the new coalition to a vote of confidence this Wednesday or next Monday.

The Yamina faction also met on Sunday. Following the end of the meeting, sources who attended the meeting said MK Nir Orbach remained undecided about whether he would vote for the new government or quit the Knesset and be replaced by the next candidate on the Yamina list, deaf activist Shirley Pinto, who backs the new coalition.

The heads of the parties forming the government are set to meet on Sunday at 5 p.m.