Joe Biden congratulates Isaac Herzog, Israel's 11th president

“Throughout his career, President-elect Herzog has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to strengthening Israel’s security, advancing dialogue, and building bridges across the global Jewish community,” the president added. “I am confident that under his presidency, the partnership between Israel and the United States will continue to grow and deepen.”

He also went on to thank President Reuven Rivlin “for his many years of service to the people of Israel.”

“I look forward to welcoming President Rivlin to Washington in the weeks ahead to honor his dedication to the enduring partnership and the close friendship between our two nations,” Biden added.

A veteran politician, Herzog is a former head of the Labor Party, a former opposition leader, a former labor, social affairs and social services minister and Diaspora minister and is the son of Chaim Herzog, who served as Israel’s president from 1983 to 1993.

Herzog thanked all the MKs who voted for him and said it was an honor to serve the entire people of Israel. He called his opponent, Israel Prize-winning educator Miriam Peretz, a hero and an inspiration.

“I will be the president of everyone,” Herzog said, singling out Israelis across the political spectrum and Diaspora Jewry.

Herzog received 87 votes from MKs in a secret ballot vote in the Knesset plenum.

Peretz received 27 votes and three MKs abstained.