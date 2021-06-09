The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ohana crossed redlines in interfering with police, ex-police chief says

Ohana has been caught on tape threatening police officials regarding their handling of protests for and against Netanyahu.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 9, 2021 16:01
Amir Ohana at a special cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Amir Ohana at a special cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Without explicitly naming him, former police chief Roni Alsheich said on Wednesday that Public Security Minister Amir Ohana has crossed redlines interfering with non-political professional aspects of the running of the police.
Speaking at the Meir Dagan conference at Netanya Academic College, Alsheich said that, "I hear lines have been crossed, I am extremely worried," about such interference.
Asked if the impact of having a temporary police chief for two years had caused the police to lose their independence to the public security minister's political considerations, he responded, "unambiguously yes, for sure. Someone [the police chief] waiting for an appointment [by the public security minister] cannot be independent."
After two years, the police were "falling apart," as a temporary chief has no long-term strategic plan, budget plans and "no independent power and cannot tell the minister, you cannot be involved on this issue."
Alsehich added there was no way the public security minister, which has been Ohana for over a year, could be stopped from politicization by a temporary police chief.
The former police chief also cited the outgoing speech of Moti Cohen slamming the interference of Ohana and the political class, who had been temporary police chief, when he retired and what he has been told by current police commanders.  
Ohana has been caught on tape threatening police officials regarding their handling of protests for and against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.


Tags police israeli politics Amir Ohana
