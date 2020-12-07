Poll finds Israelis worried about Biden taking over for Trump

Israelis are bracing for what they believe will be a downturn in relations with the United States when President-Elect Joe Biden takes over for US President Donald Trump next month, the Israel Democracy Institute’s new Voice Index poll found Monday.The poll of 607 respondents representing a statistical sample of the adult Israeli population asked how friendly the Biden administration will be compared to its predecessor. The results were that 74.3% believe it will be less friendly, 12.5% believe it will be friendlier and 13.2% said they do not know or refuse to answer.Asked whether Israeli security would be a central consideration for Biden when formulating American policy, 37% said to a large or very large extent, 47.3% said a small or very small extent and 15.7% either refused to answer or admitted that they do not know.The survey asked respondents to also grade their own politicians. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was found by 62.2% to have low credibility and 33.2% to have high credibility.Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz was found by 59.6% to have low credibility and by 3.9% to have high credibility. The remaining percentages among both Netanyahu and Gantz said they did know or declined to respond.Asked about Netanyahu’s recent cooperation with Joint List MK Mansour Abbas, 28.9% of Jews and 40.8% of Arabs said they supported it.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}The party whose voters most supported the Netanyahu-Abbas alliance was United Torah Judaism (51%), followed by the Joint List (41%) and Yamina (37%). The parties whose supporters back the alliance the least are Shas (6%) and Yisrael Beytenu (25%). The poll was taken last week and had a margin of error of 3.7%.