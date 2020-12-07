The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Poll finds Israelis worried about Biden taking over for Trump

Survey finds Netanyahu’s approach to Abbas appreciated

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 11:36
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden gestures after disembarking from a plane upon landing at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
Israelis are bracing for what they believe will be a downturn in relations with the United States when President-Elect Joe Biden takes over for US President Donald Trump next month, the Israel Democracy Institute’s new Voice Index poll found Monday.
The poll of 607 respondents representing a statistical sample of the adult Israeli population asked how friendly the Biden administration will be compared to its predecessor.
The results were that 74.3% believe it will be less friendly, 12.5% believe it will be friendlier and 13.2% said they do not know or refuse to answer.
Asked whether Israeli security would be a central consideration for Biden when formulating American policy, 37% said to a large or very large extent, 47.3% said a small or very small extent and 15.7% either refused to answer or admitted that they do not know.
The survey asked respondents to also grade their own politicians. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was found by 62.2% to have low credibility and 33.2% to have high credibility.
Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz was found by 59.6% to have low credibility and by 3.9% to have high credibility. The remaining percentages among both Netanyahu and Gantz said they did know or declined to respond.
Asked about Netanyahu’s recent cooperation with Joint List MK Mansour Abbas, 28.9% of Jews and 40.8% of Arabs said they supported it.
The party whose voters most supported the Netanyahu-Abbas alliance was United Torah Judaism (51%), followed by the Joint List (41%) and Yamina (37%). The parties whose supporters back the alliance the least are Shas (6%) and Yisrael Beytenu (25%).  
The poll was taken last week and had a margin of error of 3.7%.


