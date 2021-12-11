The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Poll: Half of Israelis would support strike on Iran's nuclear facilities without US support

A recent poll by the Israeli Democracy Institute found that about half of Israelis would be in favor of a military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities even without American consent.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2021 21:17

Updated: DECEMBER 11, 2021 21:29
A sign which reads "Stop the Bomb" is seen as protesters gather outside the hotel where the Iran nuclear talks were being held in Vienna (photo credit: REUTERS)
About half of Israelis would be in favor of a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities even without American consent, an Israeli Democracy Institute (IDI) poll found.
When asked about such an attack, 51% answered in the affirmative, with 31% opposed, and 18% responded they did not know.
A larger majority – 58% – of Israeli Jews agreed, while only 18% of Israeli Arabs did.
Broken down by political views, 67% of self-identified right-wing respondents supported a military strike even without US support, 50% of centrists agreed, and only 37.5% of the Left responded in agreement.
A small majority, 54%, of respondents considered Iran to be an existential threat to Israel, while a quarter considered it to be a moderate threat, and only 13% saw it as a small one.
Out of Israeli Jews, 61% saw Iran as a major existential threat, while only 19% of Israeli Arabs thought that was so. Only 1.5% of Israeli Jews said Iran is not a threat at all, while 20% of Arabs did respond that Iran is a threat.
A US Air Force B-1b heavy bomber was escorted by an IAF F-15 fighter jet above Israeli airspace on October 30, 2021 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) A US Air Force B-1b heavy bomber was escorted by an IAF F-15 fighter jet above Israeli airspace on October 30, 2021 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A majority of Israelis on the Center and Right of the political map viewed Iran as a major existential threat – 69% and 57%, respectively – while a plurality of the Left (40%) saw the threat as moderate.
The poll was conducted by the Viterbi Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research of the IDI among a representative sample of 664 Israeli adults on November 29-December 1. The margin of error is 3.59%.


