Race for president set for June 2

Knesset speaker Yariv Levin and his deputies set a June 2 date on Monday for the race to succeed Reuven Rivlin as president.

To run, candidates must submit the signatures of 10 MKs who support them two weeks before the vote, which will be held by secret ballot in the Knesset

Levin said he hoped the candidate chosen will be acceptable to all sectors of society.

Bar-Zohar said Monday that if he is elected, he would make the President's Residence a place for those sectors to get to know one another. He also pledged to heal rifts with Diaspora Jews.

Shetreet said Monday that his background going from a child Bible quiz winner from a transit camp in Tiberias to an internationally renowned legal scholar and cabinet minister made him the ideal candidate to unite the country.