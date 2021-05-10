The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Race for president set for June 2

The final list of candidates for president will be set May 19

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 10, 2021 12:54
President Reuven Rivlin cast his vote in the March 2021 elections. (photo credit: Courtesy)
President Reuven Rivlin cast his vote in the March 2021 elections.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Knesset speaker Yariv Levin and his deputies set a June 2 date on Monday for the race to succeed Reuven Rivlin as president. 
The race has to be held at least a month before President Reuven Rivlin's term ends on July 9. 
To run, candidates must submit the signatures of 10 MKs who support them two weeks before the vote, which will be held by secret ballot in the Knesset
The candidates are expected to include former Labor Party chairman Isaac Herzog, former Labor Party minister Shimon Shetreet, former Likud MK Yehudah Glick, former Labor MK Michael Bar-Zohar, solar energy pioneer Yosef Abramowitz and possibly Israel Prize-winning educator Miriam Peretz.
Levin said he hoped the candidate chosen will be acceptable to all sectors of society.
Bar-Zohar said Monday that if he is elected, he would make the President's Residence a place for those sectors to get to know one another. He also pledged to heal rifts with Diaspora Jews.
Shetreet said Monday that his background going from a child Bible quiz winner from a transit camp in Tiberias to an internationally renowned legal scholar and cabinet minister made him the ideal candidate to unite the country.


Tags Elections president Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jerusalem Day Flag Parade should not go through Damascus Gate - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN
Jenny Aharon

Why Human Rights Watch's apartheid accusation is incorrect - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by