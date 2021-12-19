The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Sa’ar, Liberman duke it out over minimum prisoner space

Justice Minister warns that the government will violate High Court order without more prisons.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2021 18:15

Updated: DECEMBER 19, 2021 18:27
GIDEON SAAR in his Knesset office this week: Leadership is based on advancing your ideology, and the public respects that. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
GIDEON SAAR in his Knesset office this week: Leadership is based on advancing your ideology, and the public respects that.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman are fighting it out over the correct way to fulfill a High Court of Justice order to provide every prisoner the minimum cell space due under international law.
On Sunday, a spokesman for Liberman indicated that the professional levels of the relevant ministries were negotiating over the issue following an aggressive letter from Sa’ar on Wednesday last week warning of violating the High Court order.
Since the 2017 ruling, the High Court has pressed the prison system to completely revamp itself, build new facilities and alter policies to lead to early releases of certain categories of prisoners in order to meet the minimum international standard that every prisoner will have 4.5 meters of cell space.
Although the government has accepted the decision and has worked the last few years toward meeting the High Court ruling with some success, large numbers of prisoners still have substantially less space than required.
In its initial response to the High Court ruling which gave it 18 months to make changes, the Israel Prisons Service (IPS) projected it might not come into complete compliance before 2027 simply because it would take that long to acquire new budgets and build new facilities.
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The High Court rejected that scenario, extending the time the state had to comply with the 2017 order until December 2022.
Sa’ar’s letter last week argued that with one year until the deadline and progress falling far short of the High Court’s order, an all-hands on deck approach is needed to solve the issue.
More specifically, he critiqued Liberman and the Finance Ministry for thinking they could solve the issue merely by a mix of early administrative releases of prisoners and detained suspects.
In contrast, Sa’ar not only has problems with too many administrative releases of criminals, but he also said that even an expansion of the early release policy pushed forward a few years ago cannot possibly comply with the High Court order on its own.
Rather, the only way to fully comply is to build new prisons in order to multiply the amount of space available for prisoners, something which the Finance Ministry must facilitate in terms of funding.
Sa’ar believes that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett supports him on this issue and that the main roadblock is Liberman, though Bennett has not publicly addressed the issue to date.


Tags Israel high court of justice prison Israelis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Miss Universe: Israel has no time for PR amid Omicron - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

What Israelis know and Arabs must learn - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Kylie EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ

It is time for Matan Kahana to address the issue of agunot - opinion

 By KYLIE EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ
Dov Moran

How entrepreneurs should deal with regret - opinion

 By DOV MORAN
Amotz Asa-El

What happened to Donald Trump? - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Landlord sues after discovering realtor in apartment with lover
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by