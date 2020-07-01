The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
State investigating possible hack into Netanyahu bribery case files

A prosecutor at some unspecified time logged on to the staff’s files only to find certain files missing.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JULY 1, 2020 21:17
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
The prosecution is secretly probing whether some of its computer files relating to the bribery case against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were hacked, Channel 13 reported Wednesday night.
The Justice Ministry refused to confirm or deny the report to The Jerusalem Post.
According to the report, a prosecutor at some unspecified time logged on to the staff’s files only to find certain files missing.
It turned out that new unexpected access had been granted to the files to previously unauthorized persons, leading to the secret probe.
Channel 13 said that the files were eventually salvaged.
The next hearing in Netanyahu’s trial is on July 19.


