The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Yamina threatens to stay out of coalition

The source also said that Naftali Bennett did not see the coalition agreement before it was signed, but that it seems Ya'acov Litzman and Arye Deri did.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 20, 2020 22:44
Naftali Bennett and Rafi Peretz – allies in the right-wing party Yamina (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Naftali Bennett and Rafi Peretz – allies in the right-wing party Yamina
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Netanyahu is showing us the way out,” Yamina said immediately after Likud and Blue and White signed a coalition agreement Monday night.
This may be a negotiating tactic for Yamina leader Naftali Bennett to squeeze concessions out of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when they meet on Tuesday evening. But a former Yamina minister said they are seriously considering sitting in the opposition.
“This is a left-wing government led by Netanyahu,” the source said. “All the things we care about are going to the [Blue and White-led] bloc. The agreement doesn’t leave us any way to have influence.
Yamina is “right-wing on economics, justice and diplomatic matters,” and the coalition agreement gives Blue and White control over two of those matters, the source said.
The judiciary is the matter that Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz debated the most before the agreement was finalized. In the end, Blue and White will appoint a justice minister who is unlikely to hold the right-wing position of opposing judicial activism, and that minister will have a seat on the Judicial Selection Committee. The Blue and White bloc’s other representative in the committee will be Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser, whose positions are more to the right than the rest of the bloc.
“The Right is going to be a minority in the Judicial Selection Committee,” the Yamina source said, adding that when Ayelet Shaked was justice minister, “thanks to political moves, there was an unusual occurrence where there were six members on the Right and three on the judges’ side. The most we can do now is block bad candidates.”
Regarding economic matters, Blue and White will hold the key economics, agriculture and labor and welfare portfolios, with Labor MKs Amir Peretz and Itzik Shmuly and Blue and White’s Alon Schuster, all on the economic Left, as candidates for the roles.
“This crisis was an opportunity to make major changes in the economy,” the source said. “But would Peretz [a former Histadrut chairman] take care of the unions? Of course not.”
Even on diplomatic issues, while pleased with the coalition agreement’s promise of applying sovereignty to settlements, the source was skeptical that it would actually happen, saying that “it’s all talk.”
If sovereignty does not end up happening, Gantz as defense minister will have control over authorizing construction in settlements, and a justice minister from his party will set policy of defending settlement activity before the High Court.
Bennett will meet with Netanyahu and see what he has to offer, the source said.
Another source in Yamina said Netanyahu prioritized the haredim (ultra-Orthodox) in UTJ and Shas over them.
“He is prime minister because we stayed loyal to him,” the source said. “But he is loyal to Shas and UTJ and not to us. The situation is pretty clear. The haredim got whatever was important to them. They got the [haredi enlistment] bill with the points they wanted. Netanyahu was willing to go to a fourth election to keep [UTJ leader Ya’acov] Litzman in the Health Ministry.”
Bennett did not see the coalition agreement before it was signed, but it seems Litzman and Shas leader Arye Deri did, the source said.
Netanyahu may try to break up Yamina, which is made up of Bayit Yehudi, National Union and the New Right, by offering a ministry to Rafi Peretz, the only MK from Bayit Yehudi, the source said. Peretz likely would take the position because he is expected to lose a leadership primary in his party, the source said.


Tags Naftali Bennett israeli politics ayelet shaked Yamina
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Holocaust and the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 19 2020: Still singing to boost public morale By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by