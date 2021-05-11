The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Pollard: Israel should expel US diplomats

Israel should leave the UN, which is "Knesset of hate," he tells Merkaz Harav yeshiva

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 11, 2021 00:21
JONATHAN POLLARD arrives at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York City in 2017. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
JONATHAN POLLARD arrives at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York City in 2017.
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
If the United States returns its consulate in Jerusalem to represent America to the Palestinian Authority, Israel should expel all US diplomats working there, Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard said at the Merkaz Harav yeshiva's Jerusalem Day celebration on Monday night. 
"No US diplomat should be allowed to staff it," said Pollard. "They should be declared persona non grata and asked to leave the country."
Pollard served 30 years in prison for spying for Israel in the US. He was the guest of honor and greeted as a hero at the annual event, where the prime minister or president usually speaks. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled on the event at the last minute.
Stressing that nothing he would say in the speech was politically motivated, Pollard offered his advice to Israel in the half hour address. He warned against not only obvious enemies with guns but also enemies in the US State Dept and in the UN.   
Pollard said Israel should leave the UN, which he called "the Knesset of hate." 
"Our presence there is an insult to our ancestors who fought and died for this country," he said.
He said Israel should take away Jordan's role over the Al-Aksa mosque and Israel's Religious Services Ministry should take over responsibility for prayers there. 
"The wakf are ideological descendants of the Nazis," he warned.
Pollard suggested expelling Palestinian terrorists to Ireland, where he said the Palestinians are liked. He warned against what he called the fiction of the two-state solution. 
"They would get the state and we would be under the ground," he said. "Hashem [God] gave us this land, not the League of Nations, not a British lord and not the United States."
Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion presented Pollard, who now lives in the city, with a certificate of appreciation in honor of his sacrifices on behalf of the Jewish people and Jerusalem. Lion said it is fitting to celebrate the liberation of Jerusalem and of Pollard on the same day.


Tags Israel United States jonathan pollard
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Ethiopian aliyah to Israel: Commemoration, discrimination - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN
Jenny Aharon New

Why Human Rights Watch's apartheid accusation is incorrect - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
4

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
5

Who won? WATCH dance-off between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers on border

ONE OF many identical Egyptian border outposts positioned at regular intervals along the fence.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by