Pornographic film screened in front of 600 high-school students

"The teacher told us it's a hacker working from abroad, but it's pretty obvious that a student did it," one student said.

By ELIAV BATITO/MAARIV ONLINE  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 17:50
Anais, a student at the International Bilingual School (EIB), attends her online lessons in her bedroom in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 20, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES/FILE PHOTO)
Anais, a student at the International Bilingual School (EIB), attends her online lessons in her bedroom in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 20, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES/FILE PHOTO)
During a Zoom meeting attended by nearly 600 high school students from the Ironi Daled High School in Tel Aviv, a pornographic film was suddenly presented to everyone's surprise.
The video was only screened for a few seconds. According to several students, no one currently knows who's behind the inappropriate prank.
"The teacher told us it's a hacker working from abroad, but it's pretty obvious that a student did it," one student said.
Following the incident, the school's management dispatched a letter to parents that read: "It is important for us to notify you that during the beginning of an online Purim event that took place earlier today, someone gained control of the computer and for four second screened an inappropriate video. The broadcast was immediately stopped and renewed without any further disruptions. We are taking this incident very seriously and have already turned to a cyber investigator and have reported it to the police."  
The school's management has also claimed that "the username that uploaded the video is known to us and seems to have originated outside the country. We are obligated to exhaust the investigation as best as we can. Our teachers spoke to their students right after the incident, calming them down, listening to them and explaining the situation. Once students come back from the Purim vacation, the school will coordinate seminars and lectures about pornography and healthy sexuality." 
This article was originally published in Hebrew and was translated by Tobias Siegal.


