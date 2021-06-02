Port TLV Project highlighted at Dubai Investment Forum

Lee Ziv, vice-president of the Port TLV Residence project, made a special presentation to participants at the Jerusalem Post-Khaleej Times Global Investment Forum in Dubai on Wednesday on the new Port TLV residence. Located just three minutes from the beach, the Gordon Marina, and the Hilton Hotel, Port TLV was designed by Ilan Pivko, one of Israel’s top architects, who has created numerous projects in Israel and abroad. Port TLV is located near the area of the old Tel Aviv port, established in the 1930s. The area has been renovated in the past decade and is now home to restaurants, bars, cultural events, a boutique farmers’ market, and leading fashion stores. “The name of the game is location, location, location,” said Ziv. In her presentation, Ziv noted that the luxury six-story project will feature deluxe apartments ranging from one thousand square feet to two thousand square feet. In addition, four mini-penthouses, each with its own private pool, are available, in sizes ranging between three and five thousand square feet. Residents of Port TLV will enjoy the benefits of a five-star property, with deluxe concierge services, 24/7 security, a gym, complete with advanced equipment and personal trainer, and art exhibits that will rotate regularly in the building’s lobby. Ziv noted that the Port TLV project is designed by Hagag Brothers, one of Israel’s leading real estate companies that developed numerous projects in prime locations in Israel. She said, “Hagag Brothers has become a model for innovative construction, stability, and reliability.”In addition to the deluxe apartments, Port TLV will also include a five-star, 44-room boutique hotel on the first and second floors of the building. The hotel includes a pool, gym, spa, and synagogue, which are for the use of building tenants as well as guests of the hotel. She added that Port TLV residents may offer their units as monthly rentals, which the hotel will handle. Summarizing the new Port TLV project, Ziv said, “Tel Aviv is a cosmopolitan city, featuring excellent weather, wonderful markets, fine restaurants, art galleries, and museums. Port TLV is our pearl.”
