Pregnant Jerusalemite recovers from COVID-19 at Shaare Zedek

A pregnant woman recovered from the coronavirus at Shaare Zedek Medical Center this past week.Bat Sheva Baruch, 28, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in her 31st week of pregnancy. She had originally begun the quarantine at home, but was rushed to the hospital when she began experiencing breathing problems. Shaare Zedek has a dedicated maternity ward for coronavirus patients, with a multi-departmental team made up of intensive care and obstetrics specialists on-call to handle these types of cases.“Over the course of a lengthy hospitalization, we were focused on stabilizing Bat Sheva’s condition and ensuring her overall health, while always cognizant of the main challenge of preserving the pregnancy and the health of the fetus," said Senior Intensive Care Physician at Shaare Zedek Dr. Yigal Helviz. "We are very happy to see Bat Sheva released in good condition and are encouraged by how her condition has improved steadily."The team spent their focus providing Bat Sheva with respiratory support, while carefully monitoring the status of the unborn child.“For our medical team this was an emotional day because we know there were moments where Bat Sheva’s condition was very unstable, and we were forced to confront the possibility that we would need to perform an emergency cesarean section to deliver the baby," said Director of the Wilf Woman and Infant Center at Shaare Zedek Professor Sorina Grisaru. "All our efforts were focused on preserving the pregnancy, and we were able to see her breathing slowly improve over time.""It was very fulfilling to recognize that our patience and attention paid off," Grisaru added. "We will continue to monitor her progress and look forward to the next time we see her being for the birth of a healthy child.”
Bat Sheva and her husband said upon leaving the hospital: "We thought that we had reached the end and then a miracle happened. We thank God and all the staff of Shaare Zedek that together gave us the ability to get better and live. They deserve a huge debt of thanks."