Pres. Herzog condemns offensive slur used towards Prof. Alroy-Preis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 10, 2021 12:32
SHARON ALROY-PREIS participates in a Health Ministry video urging citizens to follow coronavirus regulations. (photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO)
SHARON ALROY-PREIS participates in a Health Ministry video urging citizens to follow coronavirus regulations.
(photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO)
President Isaac Herzog spoke with the head of Public Health Services Prof. Sharon Alroy-Preis on Tuesday, condemning the offensive slur used towards her during a Knesset committee on Monday.
On Monday, Prof. Alroy-Preis was called a "w**re" by an anonymous participant of a zoom call, during the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee headed by Labor MK Gilad Kariv.
President Herzog spoke with Prof. Alroy-Preis over the phone, thanking her for her hard work and dedication to the health of all Israelis.
"The slur used is offensive, intolerable, and has no place in Israeli society or the Knesset," said Herzog in the phone call. "We must condemn and uproot such demeaning discourse," he added.
The zoom call, in which the return of the green pass system was discussed, was muted by MK Kariv after the slur was said, with the head of the committee later requesting Knesset Officer Yoav Griff and Knesset Director-General Gil Segal to locate and identify the man who infiltrated the call.


