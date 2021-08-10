Pres. Herzog condemns offensive slur used towards Prof. Alroy-Preis

President Isaac Herzog spoke with the head of Public Health Services Prof. Sharon Alroy-Preis on Tuesday, condemning the offensive slur used towards her during a Knesset committee on Monday.
On Monday, Prof. Alroy-Preis was called a "w**re" by an anonymous participant of a zoom call, during the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee headed by Labor MK Gilad Kariv.
President Herzog spoke with Prof. Alroy-Preis over the phone, thanking her for her hard work and dedication to the health of all Israelis.
"The slur used is offensive, intolerable, and has no place in Israeli society or the Knesset," said Herzog in the phone call. "We must condemn and uproot such demeaning discourse," he added.
האמירה שנזרקה במהלך דבריה היא פוגענית ובלתי נסבלת ואין לה מקום בשיח החברה הישראלית, בכנסת ובוודאי שלא כלפי עובדי ציבור שעושים את עבודתם נאמנה לילות כימים עבור כולנו. אנו מוכרחים לגנות ולעקור מהשורש שיח מבזה שכזה.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) August 10, 2021
The zoom call, in which the return of the green pass system was discussed, was muted by MK Kariv after the slur was said, with the head of the committee later requesting Knesset Officer Yoav Griff and Knesset Director-General Gil Segal to locate and identify the man who infiltrated the call.