President Rivlin invites Israel to visit sukkah online amid COVID-19

The President's Residence will continue the long-established tradition of inviting all of Israel to visit the sukkah at Beit HaNasi, however, this year it will be online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Beit HaNasi notes that the week long hosting was moved online in order to adhere to coronavirus guidelines and social distancing measures. This will be also the final time within his term that President Reuven Rivlin will host the long-standing tradition. "Every year, Beit HaNasi, the home of the people in Israel, has held the President's Sukkah, which is the people's sukkah," said Rivlin. "All Israelis are invited to it. Every year, I have been happy to meet all Israelis of every kind in the sukkah – secular, religious and ultra-Orthodox, from towns and villages, Jews and Arabs, from the north, the center and the south. It is a colorful and enthralling human mosaic.""This year, the efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic prevent us from meeting in person, but technology allows us to continue the tradition, albeit in a different way," he added.This year it will be held in part with the Science and Technology Ministry, including a wide-range of experiments and activities for the entire family to enjoy. The sukkah brodcast will welcome special guests from around the world of science including Novel Prize laureates, scientists, researchers, members of Israeli technology teams and even a performance by singer Agam Buhbut.Young viewers will be able to participate in a myriad of activitis including code-breaking, experiments, trivia, etc. "We are living through challenging times when we cannot perform the mitzvot of the festival by being hosted in friends' and family's sukkot," said Science and Technology Minister Yizhar Shai. "The virus may require us to socially distance, but the wonders of technology allow us to continue the tradition and come together for a shared celebration at the house of the people, Beit HaNasi." "It is only appropriate that when we are dealing with an invisible, cross-border threat, we make Israeli science and scientists who are at the forefront of fighting the virus, the focus of our festivities," Shai added. "It is a great honor for the Ministry of Science and Technology and for me to be the president's guests and we would be delighted if all Israel joins us on Tuesday for a celebration of scientific and technological inspiration."