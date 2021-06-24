Prime Minister Bennett appoints Shalom Shlomo as Cabinet Secretary

Shlomo worked for Netanyahu for what is thought to be longer than almost anyone before him – from 2005 to 2011 – proving his staying power. In 2013, he joined the staff of his former co-worker in Netanyahu’s office, Bennett, and helped catapult him into the Likud-led coalition.

“Shalom Shlomo has had a hand in every major Israeli political development of the last 15 years,” a fellow political strategist said last year.



Between elections, Shlomo serves as Israel director of business development of Publicis Groupe, the world’s third-largest advertising and communications group. At Publicis, he worked with a number of multinational companies, helping them break into and navigate the complicated Israeli market.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett appointed Shalom Shlomo on Thursday as Cabinet Secretary.Shlomo's appointment is set to be approved by the government this coming Sunday.