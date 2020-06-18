The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Privacy concerns regarding payment for public transportation

The Finance Committee called on the Transportation Ministry to freeze the activity of the apps until the privacy issue was resolved.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
JUNE 18, 2020 09:30
THE JERUSALEM Central Bus Station and its iconic clock face. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
THE JERUSALEM Central Bus Station and its iconic clock face.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Knesset's Finance Committee held a discussion headed by Shas MK Yakov Margi on the privacy concerns regarding the new payment apps for public transportation that are expected to enter service on June 25.

The discussion was held at the request of Yesh Atid MK Idan Roll and Likud MK Sharren Haskel, against the backdrop of Transportation Ministry regulations allowing payment contracts for public transportation through applications, some of which that will be paid by travelers through private companies. 

During the discussion, Margi who headed the discussion, said that former Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich signed the regulations right before the end of his term. He also added that the regulations raise privacy concerns regarding travelers, database and the population that does not use advanced apps. 

Furthermore, he wanted to make sure that the drivers, that are no longer dealing with collecting payment, will not be affected by the move. 

National Public Transportation Authority director Amir Asraf said that the intention behind move is to give an additional high-quality service for public transportation users. He added that three private applications have been chosen and one public application. The use of the applications is intended to save the State money, which will be later invested back into public transportation services. 

Margi said that the move is a solution for only works for a certain demographic of the population, and asked to know what the benefit was for the private companies. Asraf answered that he isn't familiar with the business model of the deal, however noted that the deal allows for a public transportation user to order an electric scooter or train ride in the same transaction. 

As for the privacy deal, a representative from the Privacy Protection Authority, Eden Avraham said that the authority was only made aware of the matter from the invitation to the discussion. The Knesset's Finance Committee legal advisor Itai Atzmon, said that they forgot a small detail, and it's the public's fundamental right to privacy. He explained that by virtue of a goods and services order arranged for the Transport and Finance Ministers to regulate the orders, however it is doubtful that this certification really allows for ministers to regulate, even indirectly, the forms of payment. "Arrangements have been established that could but the database at risk of leakage. This is not a sufficient way to regulate such a sensitive issue, and the issue is worthy of having gone through proper legislation," Atzmon said.

Roll said that the issue could slip through the fingers of the Knesset, and added that the alternatives weren't looked into. "Nothing comes for free, and if it is free, it means the product is the citizens," he said, adding that the private applications should not be used until there was a public application. Haskel said that we're already after the electoral systems and the issue should go to primary legislation for the benefit of parliamentary oversight. 

Finance Ministry representative Yael Abadi said the app would save some NIS 100 million annually, NIS 60 million of which being the cost of transit and an additional NIS 40 million being a charging fee. According to Margi, it would only be possible if the Finance Ministry expects Rav Kav to be abolished altogether. According to Roll, the amount of money expected to be saved may range between NIS 100 million to none. MK Yevgeny Sova said any measures should take the senior population into account.

"We have fulfilled all requirements deemed necessary for the tender, including clear restrictions regarding databases," IsraCard Deputy CEO Uri Alon said, adding that the company's motivation for applying for the tender was that "public transportation is a calatist for users switching to in-app payment. In half a year, Apple will come here with its advance payment system and IsraCard cannot stay behind. "

According to Alon, the company does "not receive direct profits from the apps, but if IsraCard is associated with an advanced payment tool, it can help us. Today, credit companies know a great amount of information about their customers and do not misuse it. We have no intention of using it illegally and irresponsibly. This is now what we will profit from."

"If it is free, what is the motivation?" responded Margi. "Being in the frontier of digital payments," replied Alon. "The answer is market education for commercial purposes," said MK Roll. Israel Post representative Orly Siman Tov said Rav Kav will always remain necessary, telling the committee that "using the app will not cancel or replace Rav Kav, [as] most of its users are Ultra-Orthodox Haredi Jews, youth and Arab citizens. It will deprive large groups of public transportation users."

Rav Kav Online CEO Moti Maymon said barcode scans were not suitable for public transportation, adding that Al Hakav (Rav Kav's "On The Line") charging stations will not be shut down, and that no money will be saved in that regard.

The committee is focused on making public transportation more efficient and accessible, said Margi, adding that it "has found that promoting the new applications designed for paying for public transportation raises great questions concerning the privacy of the users."

According to Margi, "the committee believes the fact such an issue was not promoted in coordination with the Privacy Protection Authority as grave, and believes it should be regulated in general legislation. The committee calls on the Transportation Ministry to freeze the activity of the apps until the privacy issue is resolved, all the more so until a public app is created."

The committee "demands the Transportation Ministry transfer it written data and information regarding the effect of the application on travel costs of periphery residents, the disadvantaged population, senior citizens, haredi Jews, the youth and others," said Margi.

"The committee demands the Transportation and Finance ministries give it a financial analysis of the apps' use, including the budget issue and the users' savings, as well as clarifications on how the use would not harm the drivers' salaries." According to Margi, "unfortunately, the discussion is not over – not because of limited time, but because the lack of clear answers from the Transportation and Finance ministries."

Translated by Celia Jean and Leon Sverdlov.


Tags Israel Finance Ministry transportation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan’s King Abdullah II needs to start being helpful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman Twitter must apply its own rules and take action against Khamenei By ASHER FREDMAN
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by