Program to hire those eligible for law of return to Israeli hi-tech jobs

A new program will enable Israeli hi-tech companies to easily hire those who are eligible to immigrate to Israel under the law of return.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 05:35
INTERIOR MINISTER Ayelet Shaked (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
INTERIOR MINISTER Ayelet Shaked
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Those eligible for immigration under Israel's Law of Return will be recruited for positions in Israeli hi-tech companies as part of a new program, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced last week.
The fast-track system will allow Israeli companies to submit requests to employ those who are eligible for Aliyah and live abroad to work for them. As part of the plan, participating companies may be eligible for exemptions from certain fees.
The program will be a joint effort of the Interior Ministry and Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohan and the Israel Innovation Authority.
"We are talking about an important move that is meant to make things easier for Israeli hi-tech companies and for those eligible to immigrate who want to work in Israel, through a simple procedure. 
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen (credit: JERUSALEM POST)Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen (credit: JERUSALEM POST)
"This way we can bring those eligible to immigrate under the law of return close to Israel and, at the same time, enjoy their professional contributions."


