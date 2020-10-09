The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Program to reduce infection rate to be implemented in all red cities

According to Gantz, the coronavirus morbidity rate has decreased significantly in areas in which the program has already been running.

By CELIA JEAN  
OCTOBER 9, 2020 11:28
Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks to IDF Home Front Command soldiers, Ashdod. September 14, 2020 (photo credit: FLASH90)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks to IDF Home Front Command soldiers, Ashdod. September 14, 2020
(photo credit: FLASH90)
The Defense Ministry, in coordination with the Finance Ministry, decided on an agreement to implement the "Personnel Program" in all red and orange cities in coming weeks to help reduce coronavirus morbidity rates.
According to a review presented by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the coronavirus morbidity rate has decreased significantly in areas in which the program has already been running.
"We must give local authorities the tools to work," said Gantz in a statement.
"In every locality that we ran this program, we saw results. The importance of the program, which enables accompaniment of isolated patients, the provision of food, information dispersed to the public adapted to the nature of the area, will become more valid upon the opening of the closure," Gantz said.
On Thursday, the IDF and Home Front Command ran the program in 150 cities throughout the country, together with local authorities, marking an increase of 11 cities. 
Meanwhile, efforts have been stepped up in a number of cities, including Bnei Brak, in which NIS 1 million is set to be invested in dispersing information and proactive activities to protect adults, individuals and families of patients in isolation.
The Health Ministry announced on Friday that a total of 3,693 new coronavirus cases had been diagnosed in the last day, out of 48,806 tests that were conducted, marking the lowest rate of infection documented since September - a positive return of 8% of tests.
The death toll stands at 1,879. 
In addition, there are 59,578 coronavirus patients in Israel, of those 850 are in critical condition, and 233 are intubated. There have been 286,646 patients in total diagnosed in Israel, with 225,189 having recovered.


Tags Benny Gantz Finance Ministry home front command Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting perceptions of the Holocaust in the Arab world By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by