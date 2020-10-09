Program to reduce infection rate to be implemented in all red cities

The Defense Ministry, in coordination with the Finance Ministry, decided on an agreement to implement the "Personnel Program" in all red and orange cities in coming weeks to help reduce coronavirus morbidity rates.

"We must give local authorities the tools to work," said Gantz in a statement."In every locality that we ran this program, we saw results. The importance of the program, which enables accompaniment of isolated patients, the provision of food, information dispersed to the public adapted to the nature of the area, will become more valid upon the opening of the closure," Gantz said.

The Health Ministry announced on Friday that a total of 3,693 new coronavirus cases had been diagnosed in the last day, out of 48,806 tests that were conducted, marking the lowest rate of infection documented since September - a positive return of 8% of tests.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

In addition, there are 59,578 coronavirus patients in Israel, of those 850 are in critical condition, and 233 are intubated. There have been 286,646 patients in total diagnosed in Israel, with 225,189 having recovered. The death toll stands at 1,879.In addition, there are 59,578 coronavirus patients in Israel, of those 850 are in critical condition, and 233 are intubated. There have been 286,646 patients in total diagnosed in Israel, with 225,189 having recovered.

Meanwhile, efforts have been stepped up in a number of cities, including Bnei Brak, in which NIS 1 million is set to be invested in dispersing information and proactive activities to protect adults, individuals and families of patients in isolation.