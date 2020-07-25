The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Protesters to demonstrate against gov't policy amid coronavirus pandemic

"As they continue to quarrel among themselves, a million people are waiting for security and justice. We do not have time to wait. We have no air to breathe," protest organizers said.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JULY 25, 2020 19:56
Protesters gather out the Prime Minister's Residence to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's COVID-19 response and the ongoing financial difficulties it has caused, July 23, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Protesters gather out the Prime Minister's Residence to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's COVID-19 response and the ongoing financial difficulties it has caused, July 23, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Protesters gathered on Saturday evening in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home on the now-famous Balfour Street to express civil unrest at the "detached and failing government."
The protesters are focused on the economic situation, according to the Facebook event by the Cabinet of Hope, a group of organizations that worked together to organize the protests.
"With all the crumbs that they throw at us, we have no money for bread," they said. "As they continue to quarrel among themselves, a million people are waiting for security and justice. We do not have time to wait. We have no air to breathe."
After the previous protests throughout the past week, tensions are high as dozens of protesters are expected to once more be arrested. Throughout the past week, over 100 protesters were arrested at the various demonstrations. Protesting organizations claimed that in the previous events, police would not let the crowds disperse and instead used dispersal means against them.
"Israel Police, we remind you, your job is to protect your citizens, not to fill quotas for detainees and not to issue false messages to the media," the youth protesting group HaBa'alabatim shared on Facebook ahead of the protest.
Those who have previously been arrested have been forcefully distanced by 100 meters from the event, but nevertheless insist on gathering 101 meters away to nevertheless show their solidarity for the event.
Women's rights activists joined the protests, as well, because the government "does not see women" and "harms women in times of crisis." This is after a spike in violence against women with coronavirus closures and lockdowns.
In parallel, the black flags protesters gathered on bridges throughout the country and alongside the Balfour protesters, with some recognizable names among them, such as former defense minister MK Moshe Ya'alon (Yesh Atid-Telem) and former MK Stav Shaffir.


