Protests against Netanyahu to take place across Israel

Demonstrations will take place all over the country on Sunday, protesting the beginning of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial, as well as the formation of an Alternate Prime Minister’s Office for Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at Sunday morning’s cabinet meeting.The opposition Yesh Atid party will organize protests at dozens of junctions across the country under the banner: “Corrupt and Disconnected – We are sick of you.” The Black flag movement is planning on having dozens of buses and a chain of cars surround Netanyahu’s official residence with the slogan “The man indicted for corruption is not my prime minister.”“It will be a sad day for the State of Israel,” Labor MK Merav Michaeli said. “The prime minister of Israel will stand trial for harsh crimes of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Instead of quitting, Netanyahu is dragging the country down with him, destroying our legal institutions along the way and encouraging harm to anyone who dealt with his cases.”Michaeli said she blamed the leaders of her own political camp for not doing enough to ensure that Netanyahu would be replaced and would come to court as a private citizen.“This makes it a double tragedy,” she said.A coalition of groups on both sides of the political map will hold demonstrations outside the Jerusalem District Court, supporting and opposing Netanyahu.Several ministers and MKs will join Netanyahu at the court, including Likud ministers Amir Ohana, Miri Regev and Tzachi Hanegbi.“I am worried,” Ohana told Channel 12, regarding the ability of Netanyahu to get a fair trial. He said there is a heavy cloud of suspicions over Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, who indicted Netanyahu, due to Mandelblit’s role in the Harpaz Affair.The prime minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu, tweeted dozens of posts defending his father over the weekend.“Everything is a show, and the game has been decided,” he tweeted. He also posted a picture of French-Jewish officer Alfred Dreyfus, who was wrongly convicted and noted that he just discovered that his father has the picture in his office at the official residence.“Witch hunt season officially begins tomorrow after 11 people have pursued 2 million people for a decade, and this will not be science fiction,” a post Yair Netanyahu retweeted said, referring to the 11 Supreme Court judges and the voters of right-wing parties.Likud MK Fateen Mulla, who will be appointed a deputy minister on Monday, posted a spirited defense of the prime minister, which Yair Netanyahu retweeted.“The trial of Prime Minister Netanyahu is the trial of me, you, her and us and our country that is more dear to us than gold,” Mulla wrote. “The Netanyahu trial is the trial of the Left and the haters of Israel against the rule of the Right and the nationalist camp and all those who are sane. It is against the historic and strong Israel that is only leading the world in many ways because of Netanyahu.”