Ramat Gan buys colorful water bowls for thirsty street cats

The City of Ramat Gan announced on Facebook on Tuesday that it purchased hundreds of colorful water bowls for its street cats.
Israel is currently experiencing an intense heatwave and the city is adamant that “in Ramat Gan, nobody will be thirsty!”
The city will spread some water bowls in public spaces and will hand out the rest to activists who look after street cats.
Like most hot countries, Israel has a large population of street cats in urban centers. The cats find food near garbage containers and also relay on water and food from kind people who look after them. Some claim the country has roughly one million street cats.