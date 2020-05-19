The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israelis break the country's electric power usage record amid heatwave

As more people turn on the air conditioner amid the intense heatwave, more electric power is being used to keep cool.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 19, 2020 16:13
Cow taking a dip in the Golan as heat-wave reaches Israel (photo credit: RINA NAGILA)
Cow taking a dip in the Golan as heat-wave reaches Israel
(photo credit: RINA NAGILA)
The all-time record for Israeli electric power usage was broken on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. (Israel time), as Israelis used 13,809 megawatts of electricity, Kan News reported. The previous record occurred in July 2019 when Israelis used 13,568 megawatts of electricity, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, Maariv, reported.   
 
Israel is currently undergoing an intense heatwave, which is expected to last until the end of the week. On Tuesday the temperature in several parts of the country reached 40° C (104° F).
In 2015, the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) warned that peak power consumption could cause power shortages.  
In Rishon LeTsiyon dozens of people were rescued from elevators that got stuck on Tuesday when the power failed. Residents were warned to avoid using elevators in the next few hours.     
 
One man in Dimona died from a heatstroke on Sunday. On Monday a driver was found unconscious in his car as a result of heatstroke, and was pronounced dead by emergency services at the scene. 
 
The Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) warned the public not to take long hikes in arid regions after several hikers became dehydrated and needed to be airlifted. INPA suggested people take short hikes and only in regions where water can be found. 
 
In an effort to reduce the risk of wild-fires the Jerusalem Municipality began using sheep, goats and even camels to graze around the city so that less flammable vegetations will be available to feed a possible fire. 
       


Tags fire electricity heat
