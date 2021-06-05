Rambam free of COVID patients, as last hospitalized person dies

Rambam Healthcare Campus is free of COVID-19 patients , a spokesperson said Saturday evening, after a woman in her 50s succumbed to the disease.

The patient, a resident of northern Israel, arrived at the hospital in May in serious condition, the hospital said. She was unvaccinated and suffered from underlying medical conditions.

There is still another patient, a man, who is connected to an ECMO machine and in critical condition. However, he recovered from the virus itself long ago and rather is struggling from severe after-effects of the disease.

In total, Rambam treated 15,100 COVID-19 patients in 15 months, the spokesperson said. Of them, 310 died of the disease.

In Israel, 6,417 people died of the virus out of 839,539 who were diagnosed with it. On Friday, the Health Ministry reported only 199 active cases in the country, among them 39 in serious condition.

More than 5.4 million Israelis have been vaccinated with at least one shot against coronavirus. The number of vaccinated people is expected to rise, as the Health Ministry last week approved vaccination for youth between the ages of 12 and 15.

