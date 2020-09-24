Rafael executive VP to 'Post': We are a cornerstone of Israel's story

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, Dr. Ran Gozali, executive vice-president of Rafael Systems, said that the company is the cornerstone of the story of the State of Israel. Gozali noted that Rafael was originally formed as the science corps of the new state and has become a combination of a national lab alongside a world-class defense technology system provider.Gozali – speaking with Seth Frantzman, Middle East correspondent for The Jerusalem Post – said that Rafael works in the junction between innovation, technology, system development, and solving the real unmet operational needs of the IDF, relevant to the global market. For the full conference, click here >>One of the best-known creations of Rafael is the Iron Dome missile protection system. Gozali recalled going to Sderot in 2006 and seeing children celebrating a birthday party in huge shelters. Witnessing this scene prompted him and his team to develop a system that utilized artificial intelligence and big data algorithms to solve the trajectories of hundreds of rockets. Gozali said with pride that Rafael scientists and engineers are among the brightest minds in Israel, and could have worked for other firms, but have chosen to work for Rafael to develop cutting-edge systems for the IDF to protect the country.
